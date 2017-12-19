Morgan’s EV3 electric runabout to begin production in 2018

It's been a while since we last heard about the Morgan EV3, the funky 1930s-style electric three-wheeled racecar that had previously been seen as a prototype in 2015, then a reveal in Geneva last year, and most recently as a limited-build Selfridges Edition model. Now comes word of regular production plans.

Top Gear reports that the EV3 will go into production in the latter part of 2018 and that Morgan is teaming up with Frazer-Nash Energy Systems to give the car "greater performance with rapid charging technology." That means shaving 2 seconds off its 0-62 mph time, from 9 seconds to 7, and performance figures more in line with the gasoline-powered 3-Wheeler.

The vehicle's specs appear to have changed somewhat since it was first introduced in 2016. Driving range is now 120 miles (it was previously 150), with a 21 kWh lithium-ion battery powering a 34.8 kW motor that drives the rear wheel. Total weight is less than 500 kg, or 1,100 pounds.

The EV3 takes its tubular space frame chassis design inspiration from 1930s aero-engine race cars, classic motorcycles and 1950s fantasy automatons. It's the first Morgan vehicle to make use of carbon composite body panels for the bonnet, tonneau cover and side pods. They're hand-worked over an ash wood frame along with the remaining aluminum panels.

It's part of Morgan's plans to offer electric or hybrid versions of its entire fleet starting in 2019. The EV3 will sell for just over $40,000.



Related Video: