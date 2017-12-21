Least favorite vehicles of 2017

Dec 21st 2017 at 10:36PM
The Autoblog staff has driven a lot of vehicles in 2017. This video showcases our least favorite vehicles from this year, along with some thoughts on why they made the list. Wanna read more head over to https://www.autoblog.com/photos/least-favorite-cars-2017/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

