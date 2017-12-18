2019 BMW X2 and i8 coupe to debut at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

BMW has some big plans for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Though we saw photos a few months ago, thew 2019 BMW X2 will finally make its full debut. The compact crossover bucks the trend of the other even-numbered BMW X models with a sleek but more traditional form factor. In addition to the new crossover, the refreshed 2019 BMW i8 will make its debut, following on the heels of the i8 roadster that showed its face in Los Angeles.
The X2 is based of the current BMW X1, meaning it rides on a front-wheel drive based platform. A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four sends 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to all-four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. It will hit 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 130 mph. It ditches the compromised roofline and awkward proportions of the X4 and X6, a plus considering how much it would cut into cargo and headroom.
The 2019 BMW i8 is simply a refreshed version of the car that went on sale in 2014. The i8's battery capacity is up from 20 to 34 ampere hours while while the gross engine capacity is up from 7.1 kilowatt hours to 11.6. The electric motor gets a 12-horsepower bump to 141 ponies. Total system output is up to 369 horsepower. EPA estimated all-electric range is up to 18 miles. All of those are improvements over the current model.
In addition to the i8, BMW will have the i3s, the BMW X7 iPerformance Concept, the M3 CS, the M5 and X3 all on display.
