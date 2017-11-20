Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid for non-pursuit law enforcement

The Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan cruised into the New York Auto Show earlier this year, a pursuit-rated Ford Fusion Hybrid that promoted its ability to run down criminals and save on gas. For police and other government officials who don't work pursuit duty, Ford introduces the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan - a Fusion Energi with Christmas lights and a LEO-approved cabin. Ford believes the 21-mile range on battery power alone could get a detective or fire chief through a full shift without needing to recharge.
If an electric fill-up becomes necessary, the 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery can be topped up in 2.5 hours at a 240-volt, level-two outlet, or seven hours on a standard 120-volt outlet. The sedan can run on the battery alone up to its top speed of 85 miles per hour. With an onboard 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder for backup, total range exceeds 500 miles.
Badge types get heavy-duty cloth in front, criminals get vinyl in back. Anti-stab plates in the front seats ensure the blackguards don't get too frisky with the captains. Other standard equipment includes red and white task lighting and an auxiliary power distribution box, the options sheet lists goodies like a driver spot lamp, trunk ventilation, and a dark-car mode that extinguishes all interior lighting including the dash cluster. The order books open in December, sales start next summer.
