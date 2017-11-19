SCG 004S opens the entry-level door at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Two years ago, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus raised eyebrows and heartbeats with the SCG 003 race car that doubled as a road car. The all-carbon beast with the ferocious nose demanded two million euros to purchase, and had to be imported to the US in pieces as a kit car. With the introduction of the three-seater, 650-horsepower SCG 004S sports car this week, the tyro Scuderia affirms its evolution toward small-volume carmaker. SCG's certification as a Low Volume Manufacturer means the 004S will be built in the US and stamped with a VIN.
Yes, we wrote "three-seater." The SCG 004S places the driver in the center of the cockpit, between two staggered outboard seats, swiping a page from the McLaren F1's long list of killer apps. A running prototype isn't due until mid 2018, so specs are approximate for the moment: a mid-mounted 5.0-liter, twin-turbo engine gets around 650 hp and 531 pound-feet of torque, hitting its redline at about 8,200 rpm. That should provide expeditious acceleration, the carbon chassis and body in the 004S keeping weight down to around 2,600 pounds. A six-speed, three-pedal, gated manual comes standard, a paddle-shift can be specced. The benchmark SCG 003 S road car uses a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 with 800 hp and 627 lb-ft working through a seven-speed sequential gearbox.
The 004S exterior design combines a front aspect reminiscent of the bespoke SCG P4/5 Competizione with a rear end directly descended from the SCG 003. The middle features a bubble glasshouse anchored by flying buttresses winging down into rear fenders. The buttresses will remind some of the new Ford GT (or BMW i8 or Acura NSX), but in recent design history Jason Castriota's Ferrari 599 design put functional buttresses back on the map, and Castriota's Stile Bertone Mantide gave those winged elements top billing.
Inside, a lengthy row of analog dials, toggle switches, and knobs dominates the SCG 004S instrument panel. The only digital concessions appear to be a rearview camera, and race information panel to the right of the driver's seat, just above an iPhone dock. In contrast to the new-school carbon exterior, the streak of white gauges - fronted by a steering wheel that Steve McQueen might have handed over between driving stints - channels a hardy old-school racer ready for hard old-school driving.
SCG will be pleased to engrave your name in the pre-order books right now, taking a $40,000 deposit against the 004S base price around $400,000. Sometime in 2019 should see the delivery of 25 Founders Edition coupes, and a European racing program that includes the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. The company plans scale production of 250 cars per year by 2021.
Related Video:
Yes, we wrote "three-seater." The SCG 004S places the driver in the center of the cockpit, between two staggered outboard seats, swiping a page from the McLaren F1's long list of killer apps. A running prototype isn't due until mid 2018, so specs are approximate for the moment: a mid-mounted 5.0-liter, twin-turbo engine gets around 650 hp and 531 pound-feet of torque, hitting its redline at about 8,200 rpm. That should provide expeditious acceleration, the carbon chassis and body in the 004S keeping weight down to around 2,600 pounds. A six-speed, three-pedal, gated manual comes standard, a paddle-shift can be specced. The benchmark SCG 003 S road car uses a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 with 800 hp and 627 lb-ft working through a seven-speed sequential gearbox.
The 004S exterior design combines a front aspect reminiscent of the bespoke SCG P4/5 Competizione with a rear end directly descended from the SCG 003. The middle features a bubble glasshouse anchored by flying buttresses winging down into rear fenders. The buttresses will remind some of the new Ford GT (or BMW i8 or Acura NSX), but in recent design history Jason Castriota's Ferrari 599 design put functional buttresses back on the map, and Castriota's Stile Bertone Mantide gave those winged elements top billing.
Inside, a lengthy row of analog dials, toggle switches, and knobs dominates the SCG 004S instrument panel. The only digital concessions appear to be a rearview camera, and race information panel to the right of the driver's seat, just above an iPhone dock. In contrast to the new-school carbon exterior, the streak of white gauges - fronted by a steering wheel that Steve McQueen might have handed over between driving stints - channels a hardy old-school racer ready for hard old-school driving.
SCG will be pleased to engrave your name in the pre-order books right now, taking a $40,000 deposit against the 004S base price around $400,000. Sometime in 2019 should see the delivery of 25 Founders Edition coupes, and a European racing program that includes the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. The company plans scale production of 250 cars per year by 2021.
Related Video: