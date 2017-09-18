Hennessey will turn your Camaro ZL1 convertible into an Exorcist, too

Just before Dodge unveiled its 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon, American tuner Hennessey Performance preemptively revealed a competitor called the Exorcist. The Exorcist is an upgraded Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 making a whopping 1,000 horsepower thanks to a bigger supercharger, upgraded camshaft and intercooler, ported head, new headers, and a tuned ECU. Though making more horsepower would be enough, Hennessey highlights in a new video one more advantage the Exorcist has over the Demon, the option of a convertible.
The video above shows one of the droptop Exorcists on the dyno. The car still sounds excellent, and you can really hear the bigger supercharger shriek. And of course, since the top can be lowered, it should be much easier to hear that sweet mix of V8 roar and supercharger whine.
The downside to the Hennessey Exorcist is that it isn't cheap. We tallied up the cost of a base ZL1 coupe with the $55,000 Exorcist package, and found that it would cost over $118,000, which is about $34,000 more than a Dodge Demon. Choosing a convertible ZL1 would bring the total cost up to just under $125,000. But if you want to have an all-conquering convertible muscle car, this is about your only option aside from a modified Corvette Z06.
