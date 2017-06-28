6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details

Watch all of our Autoblog Details videos for more tips on car cleaning and maintenance by professional detailer Larry Kosilla. While you're at it, check out Larry's other video series on how to diagnose, fix, and modify cars, Autoblog Wrenched!
[00:00:30] And added benefit is your mechanic will think you're nuts, and less likely to leave greasy hand prints everywhere as he'll know you'll be looking. Rubber mats prevent dirt, mud, spills, and oil from penetrating your carpet on a daily basis. Constant shampooing, scrubbing, and vacuuming will wear out the carpet fibers and destroy the mat quickly. Rubber mats absorb our daily abuse, and can quickly be tapped out or washed with soap and water, dried, and reinstalled in seconds. Every car should have a moving blanket in their trunk.
[00:01:00] This should be used whenever carrying heavy, sharp, or odd shaped items in your trunk or back seat, and especially when Fido needs to visit the vet. The blanket can also be used as a drop cloth in case you need to get under your car on the side of the road for a repair. This will keep your clothes clean and minimize the chance of getting your seats dirty. Once a spill or stain occurs, speed is the best remedy. Don't wait, pull over and address the issue quickly. Keep two to three microfiber towels in your arm rest or trunk with an interior cleaner.
[00:01:30] Allowing the spill time to penetrate and dry will only make the future cleaning more difficult. Keeping your tools nearby will prevent a small issue from becoming a big stain. We can all agree the most obvious dirt within the interior of the care is the floor mat. Our shoes pick up little rocks, dirt, and mud, then we deposit them on the floor within two seconds of getting in our freshly vacuumed interior, which drives car people crazy.
[00:02:00] Developing the habit of quickly tapping your feet before entering your car will decrease the level of dirt on your floor by 60 to 70%, prolonging the life of your carpet. Keep a pair of gloves and hand sanitizer in your arm rest or glove box in case you need to change a flat, check your oil, or need to freshen up before touching your steering wheel. As commuters, we spend a good portion of our day on the inside of the car. That new car feeling of a spotless interior makes it much more enjoyable. If you found this video helpful, please share and keep up with all the latest detail videos by liking or subscribing to the Autoblog page.
[00:02:30] I'm Larry Kosilla from ammonyc.com. Thanks for watching.