2018 Subaru Impreza price increase just $100

Subaru announced pricing on the 2018 Impreza sedan and five-door. The model was all-new for 2017, riding on a new platform with new sheetmetal and interior. Since there weren't any changes for 2018, prices only jumped by $100 over the 2017 model. As with nearly all Subarus, the 2018 Impreza comes with standard all-wheel drive and a flat-four engine. 2018 models will hit dealerships sometime this fall. The Impreza-based 2018 Subaru Crosstrek starts at just a few thousand more.
The Impreza will be offered in 2.0i base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels. All models come with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-four making 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through either a five-speed manual or a CVT. In an attempt to alleviate some complaints about CVTs, Subaru says pre-selected gear ratios will mimic a seven-speed automatic.
The 2.0i base starts at $19,355 for the sedan and $19,855 for the hatchback. Standard equipment includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows, power locks, power door mirrors, a tilting and telescoping steering wheel, and carpeted floor mats. The CVT option is $1,000.
The 2018 Impreza Premium starts at $22,155 for the sedan and $22,255 for the five-door and only comes equipped with a CVT. It builds on the 2.0i base model, adding automatic headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and the all-weather package with heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors. Impreza Premium five-door models come with permanent roof rails. A moonroof and some driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are available on the Premium.
The Impreza Sport starts at $22,955 with a manual and $23,755 with a CVT, with the five-door starting at $23,455 and $24,255 respectively. Like the Premium, the Sport builds on the model below it. As the name implies, the Sport is intended to have a fun-to-drive demeanor. It gets stiffer suspension, active torque vectoring, 18-inch wheels, and an STI shifter on the five-speed model. It gets LED daytime running lights, a black grille, body-color rocker panels, and turn signal side mirrors. The sedan gets a rear spoiler while the five-door gets unique black trim.
Inside, the Impreza Sport comes with black upholstery with red stitching. That same red color accents the steering wheel, shifter, instrument panel, and door trim. The trim also gets different gauges than the other models. The infotaiment screen size is increased to 8.0 inches. An upgraded audio system from Harmon/Kardon is optional. Other equipment includes keyless entry with push-button start, aluminum pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift handle, and a CVT shift boot.
The top-tier Impreza Limited starts at $25,055 for the sedan and $25,555 for the five-door. Like the Premium, the only available transmission is a CVT. It comes standard with LED headlights and special LED daytime running lights. Chrome trim and 17-inch wheels set the Limited apart from its stablemates.
The Impreza Limited comes with leather seating, a six-way power adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a color display in the instrument cluster. Like the Sport model, a Harmon/Kardon audio system is available. An optional navigation system is provided by TomTom. Model's equipped with Subaru's EyeSight safety suite come with automatic high beams.
Other features of EyeSight include adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, steering responsive headlights, and automatic high beams. Optional features include automatic rear braking and a tire pressure monitoring system. A rear-view camera is standard across the lineup.
