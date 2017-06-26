  2. Spy Shots

Ford Ranger Raptor spotted testing in Michigan?

  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
2011 Ranger 2011 Ford Ranger
MSRP $18,160
As if we didn't already have ample reason to be excited by the arrival of a brand-new Ford Ranger pickup truck on American shores, we now have evidence that the Dearborn-based automaker has a jacked-up off-road variant in the works. Will it be called the Ranger Raptor? We don't know, and honestly, we don't really care ... just so long as it's real.

There appears to be an aggressive grille hiding behind the camouflage, probably similar to the one seen on the larger F-150 Raptor. But we're more intrigued by the wide fender flares and the higher ground clearance than regular-grade Rangers. It's impossible to tell what kind of shocks this Ranger prototype is wearing – note the odd fringe hiding under the rear axle – but we'd hope it's something similar to the Fox shocks used for the larger Raptor. We're pretty sure we see a skid plate, too.

This particular truck appears to be right-hand drive, but that doesn't mean it's not testing bits and baubles for a future US-spec product. If we had to wager a guess, the smart money is on a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. If so, expect something north of the 325 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque the turbocharged mill makes in regular F-150 guise. We'd also love to see Ford's Ranger Raptor get the new diesel Power Stroke V6 that'll debut soon in the F-150, but we'll just have to wait and see. And we'll probably be waiting several years, considering the regular Ranger isn't slated for US consumption until 2019.

For now, take a look at the spy shots above, and let us know what you think.

Featured Gallery2018 Ford Ranger as a Raptor?
  • News Source: Spiedbilde
Design/Style Spy Photos Ford Truck Off-Road Performance ford ranger ford ranger raptor

