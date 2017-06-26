Ford Ranger Raptor spotted testing in Michigan?

There appears to be an aggressive grille hiding behind the camouflage, probably similar to the one seen on the larger F-150 Raptor. But we're more intrigued by the wide fender flares and the higher ground clearance than regular-grade Rangers. It's impossible to tell what kind of shocks this Ranger prototype is wearing – note the odd fringe hiding under the rear axle – but we'd hope it's something similar to the Fox shocks used for the larger Raptor. We're pretty sure we see a skid plate, too.
This particular truck appears to be right-hand drive, but that doesn't mean it's not testing bits and baubles for a future US-spec product. If we had to wager a guess, the smart money is on a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. If so, expect something north of the 325 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque the turbocharged mill makes in regular F-150 guise. We'd also love to see Ford's Ranger Raptor get the new diesel Power Stroke V6 that'll debut soon in the F-150, but we'll just have to wait and see. And we'll probably be waiting several years, considering the regular Ranger isn't slated for US consumption until 2019.
For now, take a look at the spy shots above, and let us know what you think.
Related Video: