  2. Video

Audi A8's active suspension will even protect you in a crash

Audi has revealed yet another system of the upcoming Audi A8 that uses the car's 48-volt electrical system. In addition to a fancy stop-start function, the A8 will have a suspension that can be actuated by electric motors. At each corner of the car is a separate motor connected to an arm that can press down or pull up on the suspension.

These motors are controlled by a computer that monitors the road with a camera to determine how the motors should react to improve ride quality and handling. In the instance of some kind of bump or other road imperfection, the car can actively raise the wheel that would go over that bump, to prevent it from upsetting the ride. When going through a corner, the car can direct the motors on the outside to push up to reduce lean, and the motors on the inside to push down to keep the tires pressed to the road. The system can also help keep the car level when stopping and starting.

There's yet one more feature of the suspension that is rather interesting. In the event the car detects an impending side-impact crash, it can raise up the side that will be hit, to protect the occupants. By raising up that side, the car increases the chance that more of the energy from the impact will be absorbed by the side rails and floor, which are stronger than the doors and pillars.

This nifty new suspension, and the aforementioned start-stop system, will be found on the next-generation Audi A8, which will be officially revealed on July 11. If you can't wait for that, apparently the car has a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters on June 28.

Related Video:
  • Image Credit: Audi
Create alerts for any tag below
Videos Audi Emerging Technologies Technology Sedan Luxury 48-volt system audi a8

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles: Every Model Since 1946
Lamborghini Supercars 50 Years: From the Groundbreaking Miura to Today's Hypercars - Foreword by ...
Audi A6 (C5) Service Manual: 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004
VW Passat & Audi A4: Passat (1998 thru 2005) & Audi A4 (1996 thru 2001) 1.8L 4-cylinder turbo and...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 22A Wiper Blade - 22" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Car WIFI OBD 2 OBD2 OBDII Scan Tool Foseal Scanner Adapter Check Engine Light Diagnostic Tool for...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Bailongju Audi Easy Installation Car Door LED Logo Projector Ghost Shadow Lights 2-pc Set
BAILONGJU Audi Easy Installation Car Door LED Logo Projector Ghost Shadow Lights 2-pc Set
Check engine light shirts funny automotive mechanic shirt jdm car shirt, Large
AndyGo Car Trunk Elastic Cargo Net Fit For Audi A3 A4 A6 Q5 R8 S4 S5 S6 S8 TT
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

2012 Audi S5 Performance Upgrade Project
Auto Mundial 04/23/17
Auto Mundial 10/30/16
Auto Mundial 11/08/15
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Watch motorcyclist kick moving car, trigger chain-reaction crashWatch Video

Audi A8's active suspension will even protect you in a crashWatch Video

To Paint Or Not To Paint | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Share This Photo X