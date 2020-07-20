slide-2251129

It's a sinking feeling many new car buyers are well aware of: the knowledge that your brand-new car just lost a bunch of money, just because you drove it off the lot.



According to iSeeCars.com, the average vehicle loses just over 39 percent of its value after three years of ownership. Some models, though, depreciate at a far faster rate.

While that's bad news for owners who paid full asking price for a brand-new car, it does mean deals can be found on the second-hand market. According to iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly, “Three years is a popular age for used car buyers because the cars have taken a major depreciation hit, but likely have many of the latest modern safety and technology features,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “Some of these bargains provide good opportunities for car shoppers as reliable vehicles that are discounted because they simply aren’t as popular in their vehicle segments.”

