Vehicles that are driven the most
Americans love to drive. In fact, the average American drives more than 13,000 miles each and every year. Some drivers, though, put a whole heck of a lot more miles on their vehicles than that.
The team from Carvana examined data from over 1.6 million used-vehicle transactions between January 1, 2018 and May 23, 2018 to find out which vehicles were sold with the highest mileage. There are some easily discernible trends in the data, along with a couple of real surprises.
Without further ado, click on the image above to find out which vehicles tend to rack up the most miles.
GMC Yukon: 15,300 miles per yearYou're about to pick up on a trend. Big American vehicles tend to rack up lots and lots of miles. The first vehicle on our list of the most-driven cars in America is the GMC Yukon, shown here in Denali guise. Owners average about 15,300 miles per year.
Chevrolet Impala Limited: 15,700 miles per year
This one is a bit of an outlier. Because this list is based on 2015 models (sufficient time for them to establish mileage trends), Chevrolet was still producing an older version of its Impala fullsize sedan, sold mostly to fleets like rental car agencies. Not surprising, then, that the Impala Limited shows up on this list.
It's important to note that the Impala's appearance on this list of high-mileage vehicles is specific to the older Limited model, not the current Impala that you can buy from a Chevy dealership today.
Ford Expedition EL: 16,200 miles per year
Another big American SUV comes in third place on our list of high-mileage vehicles. The Ford Expedition EL is the long-wheelbase version of the Blue Oval's fullsize SUV, and it's great for long road trips.
One interesting side note: Ford no longer equips the Expedition with a V8 engine, instead opting for a twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine. It will be interesting to see in the coming years if that decision impacts its status on the high-mileage list.
Chevrolet Tahoe: 16,600 miles per year
Now you know what we were talking about when we noted a trend on the first slide. Fullsize SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe are often favored by families who like to hit the road for vacation, and that means they are often sold on the used market with higher-than-average mileage.
Vehicles like the Tahoe are also often used by livery corporations for transporting people to and from airports and the like, and those vehicles are sure to rack up the miles.
GMC Yukon XL: 16,800 miles per yearIf big is good, bigger is better, right? That's apparently the case with the GMC Yukon XL. Owners of the extra-long Yukon average 1,500 more miles per year than owners of the regular-length version. More space for packing all the stuff you need for a long road trip!
Dodge Grand Caravan: 16,900 miles per yearAnother vehicle that breaks the trend of big SUVs on this list is the Dodge Grand Caravan. It's the only minivan to make it into this high-mileage club, and that's probably because it's often used by fleet and rental car agencies. And even when it's privately owned, the Dodge Grand Caravan is the cheapest way to get your big family into a minivan, so it's likely to see a lot of miles no matter what.
GMC Sierra HD: 17,800 miles per year
And now we kick off an entirely new trend, but one that isn't in the least bit surprising. Big trucks equal big miles, and the first on the list is the GMC Sierra HD.
It makes perfect sense that these big trucks rack up miles faster than any other class of vehicle. They are often used to tow trailers for vacation or for work, and they've earned an enviable track record for durability in the process.
To make this slideshow as easy to follow as possible, we're going to lump 2500 and 3500 trucks into one slide. According to Carvana, the average GMC Sierra 2500 owner logs 17,300 miles per year, with the 3500 owner racking up 17,800 miles.
Chevrolet Suburban: 18,100 miles per year
The last of the big American SUVs on this list breaks up the newly emerging truck trend. The Chevy Suburban is the quintessential family SUV, with tons of space for people, packages, or anything else you can cram into its cavernous cargo hold.
And now for the rest of the trucks. And their final finishing order may surprise you.
Ford F-350: 18,300 miles per year
There are three big American trucks in the marketplace, and the best-seller is the Ford F-Series. But Ford's Super Duty is not the model that racks up the most miles per year on average. The results, as you'll soon see, are very close, but there are two other models that rack up more miles.
If you're interested in the breakdown, Ford F-250 owners average 18,000 miles while F-350 owners top that with 18,300 miles per year on average.
Ram 3500: 18,400 miles per yearOf the big American pickups, the Ram HD series has the biggest difference in average miles between the 2500 series and the top-shelf 3500. On average, Ram 2500 owners put a relatively reasonable 15,900 miles on their trucks each year. 3500 owners, however, hit the road for an average of 18,400 miles per year.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500: 18,400 miles per year
And the high-mileage king of America is ... the Chevy Silverado HD. The Silverado 3500 ties the Ram 3500 at 18,400 miles per year on average, but Chevy claims victory of the Ram HD due to the Silverado 2500 model's average of 17,700 miles per year.
Of course, you could make an argument that Ford should win this high-mileage title – averaging out the Ford 2500 and 3500 Super Duty models would give the Blue Oval the title – but there's really no need to split hairs. In the real world, all of these big pickup trucks are driven way more than any other vehicle in America.