When most people think of movie cars they think of American muscle, maybe the Bandit’s black Trans Am, the blown Charger from “The Fast and the Furious” or Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” Mustang, which recently sold for $3.74M at auction. Others think of Porsches.

Porsches have appeared in all kinds of films since the 1950s, from blockbuster action flicks to coming-of-age comedies. Thanks to car guy A-list leading actors like Robert Redford and Steve McQueen, they became a favorite of Hollywood starting in the late 1960s. The trend continued well into the big-hair 1980s, and Porsches are still lighting up the big screen, appearing in such recent hits as “Red 2” with Bruce Willis and “Bad Boys for Life” with Will Smith.

When creating this list of the 10 coolest movie Porsches, we had one simple rule: No kit cars. No fakes. No re-bodied VWs. This kept us from including a few well-known machines, including the Speedsters from “Top Gun,” “King of the Mountain” and “48 Hours.” We also awarded points for driving action as well as the cars’ rarities. Surprisingly, the yellow 356 convertible driven by Jacqueline Bisset in “Bullitt” didn’t make the cut, so consider this shout-out a consolation prize.

Here they are: the 10 coolest movie Porsches of all time, in chronological order.