Walmart has a three-piece luggage set for under $90

Planning a road trip to escape the cold? Need new luggage? We might have the perfect deal for you. This Tripcomp luggage set is currently on sale at Walmart for a whopping 78% off (a savings of over $300 on the original retail price). The set comes with three lightweight hardshell bags made from a scratch-resistant and durable ABS material. Each bag has 360-degree double wheels for easy maneuverability and stability. The three different-sized bags in the set range from a 20-inch carry-on (that meets most U.S. and international carry-on size requirements), to a 24- and 28-inch bag. Learn more below.

$87.99 at Walmart

Key features:

Three-piece set comes with three different size bags (20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch)

360-degree double wheels for easy maneuverability and stability

Made from lightweight ABS material

Durable, impact-resistant, and prevents scratches

Comes in a variety of colors like red, pink, blue, and more