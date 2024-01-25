The top 5 dash cams on Amazon are all on sale right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In 2024, there's no excuse to be driving around without a dash cam. These days, they're packed with features, easy-to-use and super affordable. Not only can they help you capture scenic video of your drives, they can also help protect you in crash situations. Depending on your needs, you might want to keep an eye out for features like night vision, HD recording, loop recording, parking monitoring, collision detection or a multi-cam setup to capture video in multiple directions. Many modern cameras even feature built-in WiFi and phone compatibility. Right now, the top 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale, so if you've been considering joining the dash cam club, now is a fantastic time to do it. Learn more about these 5 popular dash cameras just below.

$124.99 at Amazon

Key features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

The Redtiger dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

$59.98 at Amazon

Key features

170° front cam, 150° interior cam and a 150° waterproof rear cam\

Built-in G-sensor for parking monitoring

Loop recording

1080p video

32GB SD card included

Night vision, HDR

This 3-channel dash cam records footage from the front, back and inside of your vehicle, with audio. It has a 170° front cam, 150° interior cam and a 150° waterproof rear cam. A built-in G-sensor allows parking monitoring and locking videos after sudden shakes and loop recording makes it so new videos will automatically overwrite the oldest videos on your SD card when your storage limit is reached. Speaking of SD cards, this cam comes with a 32GB SD, saving you a few extra bucks. The cam also features night vision and HDR tech for a clearer picture in less-than-ideal conditions and promises to be easy to install.

$39.09 at Amazon

Key features

1080p 30fps 150° video

Works with companion app for Android and iOS

Compact design

G-sensor

Loop recording

Supports up to 128GB SD

Works in temps from -4°F to 167°F

Mini-USB hardwire kit sold separately

This Arifayz cam records in 1080p 30fps resolution at a 150° angle. It has built-in WiFi and has a companion app for Android and iOS that features livestream, video downloads, setting changes, editing tools and more. The super compact design won't take up much space in your car and it features a simple installation and set-up. A mini-USB hardwire kit is sold separately right here, allowing the cam to use its 24-hour parking mode. It has a built-in G-sensor, loop recording, supports up to a 128GB SD card and it's temperature resistant from -4°F to 167°F. You can see some recorded video from this dash cam in a 5-star user review right here.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features

Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution

150° wide angle field of view lens

Wi-Fi connectivity

Features low-light/night vision recording

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the ROVE app

The cam's Built-in GPS accurately records driving location and speed

Parking mode, motion detection, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse and slow-mo are all standard features on the cam

Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)

Includes a 1-year warranty

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 34,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.

$31.99 at Amazon

Key features

Front Ultra HD 176° cam and rear 1080p 160° cam

G-sensor

Loop recording

Night vision

Includes a 64GB SD card

This front and rear dash cam records in Ultra HD 176° front video and 160° 1080p rear video. The rear cam is also waterproof, to protect it from the elements. Inside, the camera features a 3.2-inch HD screen with an easy-to-use navigation system. Like the others, this cam features loop recording, a G-sensor, night vision and parking monitoring. It's easy to install and it even comes with a free 64GB SD card.

