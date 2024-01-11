Upgrade your garage with this heavy-duty workbench, now less than $150

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter arriving means that for a lot of us, working on home and car projects outside isn't going to happen. For years my garage was sparse, with just a few cabinets holding some of my tools, until I decided to upgrade it a bit and finally got a work surface. The Frontier 48-Inch Heavy-Duty Workbench, currently available at Walmart for just $149, is a game-changer for any garage or basement in search of a reliable and versatile work surface. Crafted with heavy-duty powder-coated steel, this workbench is built to endure the rigors of DIY projects and the demanding conditions of workshops. The 30mm solid rubberwood worktop provides a sturdy and spacious area for a variety of tasks, making it an ideal foundation for woodworking, crafting, or any other hands-on projects you might have in mind.

$149 at Walmart

Key features:

One standout feature of the Frontier Workbench is its adjustable leg height, ranging from 30.9 inches to 38.9 inches in 1-inch increments. This adaptability ensures that you can customize the workbench to your preferred working position, whether you prefer sitting or standing. The inclusion of leveling feet further enhances stability, accommodating uneven surfaces and providing a secure base for your projects. Additionally, the integrated power strip with 4 grounded outlets and 2 USB ports adds a modern touch, allowing you to conveniently charge and power your tools and devices directly from your workbench.

With a total weight capacity of 1,300 pounds, this workbench is not just durable but also incredibly robust, making it suitable for heavy-duty tasks. The easy-to-follow assembly instructions and included hardware make setup a breeze, ensuring that you can quickly integrate this reliable work surface into your workspace. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal at Walmart – snag the Frontier 48-Inch Heavy-Duty Workbench today and elevate your garage or basement to a new level of functionality and efficiency.