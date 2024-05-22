Unbeatable deals at REI Outlet's Anniversary Sale: Save up to 60% today only

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Outdoor enthusiasts, gear up for one of the year's most anticipated sales as REI Outlet announces its Anniversary Sale. Today only, you can save up to 60% on a wide range of outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories. This online-only event at REI Outlet includes hundreds of products, and REI Co-op members have an added perk: a stackable coupon for an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item. Act fast to take advantage of these significant savings as they're only available while supplies last.

Save up to 60% at REI Outlet

Highlighting the sale are several standout products that cater to various outdoor adventures. For the avid hiker, the Vasque Breeze Waterproof Hiking Boots for men are a steal at 40% off, with an additional 20% discount available for REI Co-op members. Not just for the trails, the Royal Robbins Hempline Dress offers comfort and style at a 60% discount, also eligible for extra member savings. Water sports enthusiasts will appreciate the Helly Hansen Solen Printed Recycled 6" Water Shorts, available in a striking Blue Fjord Waves Print, with a 36% initial discount.

Our top picks

For campers, the Zempire 2-Burner Deluxe & Grill High-Pressure Camping Stove is available at a 55% reduction. Those looking to hit the high peaks might find the Patagonia Ascensionist Pack 35L in fiery red an essential companion, now at 39% off. Additionally, the Mountain Summit Gear Northwood Series II 4-Person Backpacking Tent is discounted by 60%, making it an excellent choice for family or group excursions. Each of these deals includes the possibility for an extra 20% off for REI Co-op members, making this sale especially lucrative for those holding a membership.

Don't miss out on these deals, as the REI Outlet Anniversary Sale is a perfect opportunity to gear up for your next adventure without breaking the bank. Whether you're trekking through mountains, setting up camp in the wilderness, or simply enjoying a day at the beach, REI has something for every outdoor enthusiast in this handpicked selection of deeply discounted items.