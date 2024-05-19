Score big on The North Face Gear during REI's Anniversary Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

REI's Anniversary Sale is back from May 17th to 27th, offering incredible deals for outdoor enthusiasts. This year, the spotlight is on The North Face, with 25% off selected clothing, Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hats, and Horizon Hats. These discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor gear without breaking the bank. Here’s why you should take advantage of this sale.

The North Face is synonymous with quality, durability, and style. Whether you’re an avid hiker, a casual camper, or just love the outdoors, The North Face offers gear that stands up to the elements while keeping you comfortable and looking great.

25% off at REI

Key Specs

Performance and Comfort: The North Face clothing is designed for optimal performance and comfort. Fabrics are chosen for their ability to wick away moisture, provide insulation, and resist abrasion, ensuring you stay comfortable no matter the conditions.

Durability: Known for their ruggedness, The North Face apparel is built to last. Investing in their clothing means you’ll have reliable gear for many seasons to come.

Stylish and Functional: The North Face combines style with functionality, offering a range of clothing that looks great whether you’re on the trail or in the city. From jackets to pants, each piece is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.

Versatility: The North Face clothing is versatile enough for various activities. Whether you’re hiking, climbing, or just running errands, their apparel adapts to your lifestyle.

25% off at REI

Key Specs

Sun Protection: The Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hats are perfect for sunny adventures. With a wide brim and UPF 50 protection, these hats shield your face and neck from harmful UV rays.

Breathable Design: Featuring a mesh venting system, these hats provide excellent airflow, keeping you cool even in hot weather. The quick-drying fabric ensures comfort during intense activities.

Adjustable Fit: The adjustable chin strap and drawcord make it easy to customize the fit, ensuring the hat stays secure even in windy conditions.

Lightweight and Packable: These hats are lightweight and easily packable, making them a convenient addition to your outdoor gear.

25% off at REI

Key Specs

Classic Style: The Horizon Hats offer a timeless design that’s perfect for any outdoor adventure. The simple, functional style makes them a versatile accessory for both men and women.

Durable and Lightweight: Made with robust materials, these hats can withstand the rigors of outdoor activities. Despite their durability, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Adjustable and Secure: The adjustable strap ensures a secure fit, while the quick-drying fabric keeps you comfortable during various weather conditions.

Perfect for Travel: Easy to pack and versatile, Horizon Hats are ideal for travel. Whether you’re hiking, fishing, or exploring new cities, these hats are a reliable choice.

Why Shop During REI's Anniversary Sale?

REI's Anniversary Sale is one of the best times to shop for outdoor gear. Here’s why you should take advantage of the 25% off on The North Face products:

Significant Savings: Getting 25% off high-quality gear from The North Face is a rare opportunity. These savings allow you to invest in premium outdoor clothing and accessories without stretching your budget. Exclusive Offers: REI’s Anniversary Sale features exclusive deals that you won’t find at other times of the year. This is the perfect chance to score top-tier gear at discounted prices. Member Benefits: If you’re an REI Co-op member, you can enjoy additional perks such as dividend returns and special member-only offers. The benefits of membership add even more value to your purchases. Comprehensive Selection: The sale includes a broad range of products, so you can find everything you need for your outdoor adventures in one place. From clothing to accessories, REI has you covered.

Tips for Making the Most of the Sale

To maximize your savings and ensure you get the best deals, follow these tips:

Shop Early: Popular items and sizes can sell out quickly, so it’s wise to shop early in the sale period. Visit Online and In-Store: While REI’s website offers convenience, visiting a physical store can give you the opportunity to try on items and ensure the perfect fit. Utilize Member Benefits: If you’re not already a member, consider joining the REI Co-op. The additional savings and perks make membership worthwhile.

The REI Anniversary Sale from May 17th to 27th is the ideal time to upgrade your outdoor gear. With 25% off selected The North Face clothing, Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hats, and Horizon Hats, you can gear up for your next adventure in style and comfort. Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings—shop early and take advantage of these limited-time offers.