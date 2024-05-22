Stay safe and connected with the Garmin inReach Mini 2, now $100 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As avid adventurers gear up for the upcoming camping season, finding reliable gadgets that enhance safety and communication in remote areas becomes crucial. The Garmin inReach Mini 2, a standout in satellite communication technology, is currently the best-selling item at REI and is on sale for $100 off until May 27th as part of their Anniversary Sale. This device not only keeps you connected but ensures peace of mind with its advanced features, making it an indispensable tool for outdoor enthusiasts.

Key Specs

Communication: 2-way global messaging and interactive SOS via a 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center, requiring an active satellite subscription.

2-way global messaging and interactive SOS via a 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center, requiring an active satellite subscription. Compatibility: Pairs with other Garmin devices for enhanced functionality, allowing message exchange and SOS activation.

Pairs with other Garmin devices for enhanced functionality, allowing message exchange and SOS activation. Navigation: Features TracBack® routing to navigate back to your starting point and supports offline map use with the Garmin Explore™ app.

Features TracBack® routing to navigate back to your starting point and supports offline map use with the Garmin Explore™ app. Battery Life: Up to 14 days in optimal conditions, with various modes reducing or extending life based on coverage and tracking settings.

Up to 14 days in optimal conditions, with various modes reducing or extending life based on coverage and tracking settings. Durability: Rugged, impact-resistant, and IPX7 water-rated, suitable for all weather conditions.

Rugged, impact-resistant, and IPX7 water-rated, suitable for all weather conditions. Extras: Includes a USB-C charging cable, a carabiner clip for attachment, and an owner’s manual.

The inReach Mini 2 is renowned for its 2-way communication capabilities, allowing users to stay in touch globally without the need for cell service, thanks to its active satellite subscription. Whether it’s sending an SOS during emergencies to the 24/7 monitoring center or sharing your journey with loved ones, this compact yet powerful device ensures you’re never truly isolated, even in the most remote locations. Its compatibility with other Garmin devices enhances its functionality, allowing for seamless integration with your existing gear.

Navigational prowess is another key feature of the inReach Mini 2. The device offers TracBack® routing, which guides you back to your starting point by retracing your steps, an essential feature for when trails become less discernible. The Garmin Explore™ app complements the device’s capabilities by providing access to topographical maps and navigation tools that work offline, ensuring you're well-prepared for any path you take.

Durability and battery life are critical for any device designed for the outdoors, and the inReach Mini 2 excels in these areas. With a rugged build that’s impact-resistant and water-rated to IPX7, it withstands harsh weather conditions effortlessly. The device’s impressive battery life, which can last up to 30 days on a less frequent tracking interval, means adventurers can explore longer without worrying about constant recharges. This sale period makes the Garmin inReach Mini 2 not just a smart choice, but a steal for anyone looking to bolster their outdoor gear with a reliable safety tool.