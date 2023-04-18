Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Electric scooters are a fantastic, cost-effective commuting alternative for those looking to ditch their car and/or reliance on public transportation. Most eScooters have a solid range for getting around town and take up much less room to store than a traditional vehicle. They're also great for just having some good, old-fashioned fun in the sun. All three of these Razor EcoSmart Metro scooters are currently on sale at Amazon, with our top deal offering a savings of nearly 200 bucks.
Razor EcoSmart Metro HD - $439.37 (30% off)
Key Features
- Top speed of 15.6 mph
- Up to 60 minutes of run time with 12 miles of range
- Hand-operated disc breaks
- Soft padded seat and a wide bamboo deck
- Handlebars are NOT adjustable
- Alloy steel frame
- 90-day limited manufacturer warranty
Of the three Razors currently on sale at Amazon, this one is the least expensive and has the biggest discount. The performance specs are mostly the same as the EcoSport Metro model, with the biggest difference, and arguably the biggest downside, being that the handlebars on this Metro HD model are NOT adjustable.
Razor EcoSmart Metro - $510.69 (19% off)
Key Features
- 18 mph top speed
- up to 40 minutes of run time and 12 miles of range
- soft padded seat and a wide bamboo deck
- Adjustable handlebars
- Alloy steel frame
- 90-day limited manufacturer warranty
The EcoSmart Metro has a slightly higher top speed than the Metro HD but the run time is listed as 20 minutes less. Unlike the Metro HD, the EcoSport Metro uses a 500W hub motor compared to the 350W found in the Metro HD and Metro SUP models.
Razor EcoSmart SUP- $565.27 (9% off)
Key Features
- The stand-up version of the Razor EcoSmart Metro lineup
- Alloy steel frame
- Wide platform
- Adjustable handlebars
- No basket attachment
- 90-day limited manufacturer warranty
The first thing you might notice about the SUP is that it doesn’t have a seat or an attached basket. The absence of these features means that the SUP is the lightest of the Razor Metro lineup. At 70 minutes of run time, the SUP is also top of the lineup in this category. It has the same top speed and range as the Metro HD.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue