Electric scooters are a fantastic, cost-effective commuting alternative for those looking to ditch their car and/or reliance on public transportation. Most eScooters have a solid range for getting around town and take up much less room to store than a traditional vehicle. They're also great for just having some good, old-fashioned fun in the sun. All three of these Razor EcoSmart Metro scooters are currently on sale at Amazon, with our top deal offering a savings of nearly 200 bucks.

$439.37 at Amazon

Key Features

Top speed of 15.6 mph

Up to 60 minutes of run time with 12 miles of range

Hand-operated disc breaks

Soft padded seat and a wide bamboo deck

Handlebars are NOT adjustable

Alloy steel frame

90-day limited manufacturer warranty

Of the three Razors currently on sale at Amazon, this one is the least expensive and has the biggest discount. The performance specs are mostly the same as the EcoSport Metro model, with the biggest difference, and arguably the biggest downside, being that the handlebars on this Metro HD model are NOT adjustable.

$510.69 at Amazon

Key Features

18 mph top speed

up to 40 minutes of run time and 12 miles of range

soft padded seat and a wide bamboo deck

Adjustable handlebars

Alloy steel frame

90-day limited manufacturer warranty

The EcoSmart Metro has a slightly higher top speed than the Metro HD but the run time is listed as 20 minutes less. Unlike the Metro HD, the EcoSport Metro uses a 500W hub motor compared to the 350W found in the Metro HD and Metro SUP models.

$565.27 at Amazon

Key Features

The stand-up version of the Razor EcoSmart Metro lineup

Alloy steel frame

Wide platform

Adjustable handlebars

No basket attachment

90-day limited manufacturer warranty

The first thing you might notice about the SUP is that it doesn’t have a seat or an attached basket. The absence of these features means that the SUP is the lightest of the Razor Metro lineup. At 70 minutes of run time, the SUP is also top of the lineup in this category. It has the same top speed and range as the Metro HD.