Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Electric scooters can be a fun and efficient way to get around town. There are electric scooters for adults that are much more advanced than the scooters kids are normally seen riding. Instead of the old-fashioned kick-push method, all you have to do is use the accelerator button to get moving. They come with a battery-powered motor that gives them the energy they need to make the everyday commute much smoother and cost-effective. They are a great alternative to electric bikes, mopeds and cars. Here are the best electric scooters available now on Amazon.

$799.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 40.4 miles of range

Top speed of 18.6 mph

Segway companion app on smartphone

Cruise control

Three riding modes

Regenerative braking

Maximum weight limit of 220 pounds

Segway has been a prominent brand for quite some time, and its Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter is another great release. It has a maximum range up to 40.4 miles and a top speed of 18.6 mph. It has three riding modes: standard, sport and energy saving. It has regenerative braking that collects kinetic energy and converts it to electrical power and activate when you need to brake.

$389.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Charges from 0% to 100% in 4 hours

Top speed of 15.5 mph

Up to 12 miles of range

EABS braking system

250w motor

Maximum weight limit of 220 pounds

The Gotrax GXL Electric Scooter is the smallest scooter on the list. It weighs 23.8 pounds but can still support a maximum weight of 220 pounds. It has a 250w electric motor that reaches up to 12 miles of range and a top speed of 15.5 mph. It has an EABS braking system, or electric anti-locking braking system that makes the brakes more responsive. This electric scooter charges fast, as it takes only 4 hours to fully charge from 0% to 100%.

$542.76 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 12 miles of range

Rear-wheel drive

Top speed of 18 mph

16” pneumatic tube tires

Rear cargo basket

Maximum weight limit of 220 pounds

The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is scooter that resembles a bike, except with no pedals. It's an electric scooter with a seat that has soft padding and a wide bamboo deck with extra room for your feet while riding. It’s powered by a 500w motor that can reach up to 12 miles of range and a top speed of 18 mph. The rear-wheel drive on this electric scooter will make it easier to steer. It has standard bike 16” pneumatic tube tires that give the scooter a smooth ride. There is a rear cargo basket so you can bring items along while riding.

$799.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 31 miles of range

9.5” tubeless fat tires

Top speed of 20 mph

LED headlight

Triple-braking system

6 hours to charge from 0% to 100%

The NIU Electric Scooter is full of interesting features. It has a front headlight with a distinct round shape, a rear taillight and a mechanical bell. The triple-braking system is operated by one disc brake in the front and two in the rear, it has regenerative braking as well. The cruise control feature can help you comfortable maintain your speed. This electric scooter can reach up to 31 miles of range and has a top speed of 20 mph. It can be charged from 0% to 100% in 6 hours.

$1,099.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum weight limit of 440 pounds

800w motor

Top speed of 25 mph

Up to 28 miles of range

All-terrain tires

2 charging ports

8 inches of ground clearance

When it comes to off-roading, vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco come to mind. You would never expect a scooter to ride over dirt roads and rough terrain, until now. The Circooter Raptor Electric Scooter is a scooter that is off-road capable. It contains a massive 800w motor that offers up to 28 miles of range and a top speed reaching 25 mph. In the front and rear there is a hydraulic and independent shock absorption suspension that allows the scooter to handle those tough trails. It also comes with two front headlights, a rear taillight and turn signals. It has two charging ports, and with one charger it can reach 0% to 100% in under 8 hours, but with both chargers it will take less than 4 hours to charge.

What is the difference between a regular scooter and an electric scooter?

Electric scooters and regular scooters look fairly similar, but they are very different. Regular scooters make you do all the work, but electric scooters do the heavy-lifting for you. They can accelerate with their electric motor and have disc brakes that provide better stopping power. Many electric scooters are able to balance themselves, while on regular scooters you have to balance them all on your own.

Pros and cons of an electric scooter?

There are many great benefits of owning an electric scooter. The most important being the price, as they are cheaper than many electric bikes and of course cheaper than cars. They are pretty straightforward and simple to use: Start pedaling with your foot and then hold the acceleration button. It's less stress on your legs since you won't need to pedal once you get going and you can travel many miles on a single charge. One of the biggest drawbacks is that if the battery dies while riding, it turns into a regular scooter. Another notable flaw is that they don't offer that much range and won't be suitable for long-distance trips. The speed could be an issue as well for inexperienced riders of electric scooters.

What is a good speed for an electric scooter?

Electric scooters have impressive speeds and are quicker than you'd expect. According to escooternerds.com, most electric scooters have an average speed of 15 mph. There are scooters that can easily exceed 40 mph but they are sport or off-road oriented and can cost thousands of dollars. For the aspiring Evel Knievels out there, there is an electric scooter that can reach 80 mph!

How long does the battery on an electric scooter last?

The battery of an electric scooter varies depending on the size and wattage output. They typically last between 2 to 4 years and will have between 3,000 to 5,000 miles on them according to Electric Scooter Guide. The batteries are expensive and for cheaper scooters it may make more sense to get a brand new one. A typical battery can run you a few hundred dollars and even more for electric scooters with bigger batteries.