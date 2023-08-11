Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Seeing your check engine light pop up on your dashboard is never a good feeling. The problem with this system is that a simple warning light can mean many things, some more urgent than others. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. Right now, you can save a giant 58% on this Ancel OBD2 scanner at Amazon. It's the best-selling code reader on Amazon, and this is the lowest price it's ever been.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 car scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

Key features

Quickly scans and erases trouble codes

"Works on most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars" as well as "newer OBD2 & CAN domestic or import vehicles"

Supports English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese

Can determine the cause of your check engine light

Features a large LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment

No batteries or charger needed - powered directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

$20.99 at Amazon