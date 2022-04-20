Best OBD2 scanners of 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone knows you probably shouldn't continue to drive your car once a warning light shows up on the dashboard, but many of us continue to anyway. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. Nowadays, there are tons of OBD2 devices to choose from. If you're interested in taking the diagnosis of your vehicle's ailments into your own hands, check out our list of the best OBD2 scanners on Amazon based on user reviews.

Key Features

Quickly scans and erases trouble codes

"Works on most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars" as well as "newer OBD2 & CAN domestic or import vehicles"

Supports English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese

Can determine the cause of your check engine light

Features a large LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment

No batteries or charger needed - powered directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

Key Features

Free updates allow BlueDriver to read more codes than some competitors - No subscription needed

Features vehicle specific Repair Reports to help you learn how to fix your problem

No cords needed - connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth

Features real-time live data viewing

"American owned"

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is an OBD2 scanner that uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.

Key Features

Features built-in OBD2 DTC lookup library

Reads and erases trouble codes

"Compatible with most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars"

Supports English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French and Italian

Features LCD backlit screen

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

Key Features

Can read and erase trouble codes

The scanner " enables you to read DTCs, locate bad O2 sensors, access to emissions readiness status, turn off CEL(check engine light) or MIL, reset monitor, read live data and retrieve VIN of your vehicle"

Features live data graphing and logging

2.8" color screen

Free lifetime updates

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

Key Features

Best-selling "engine tool" on Amazon

"Plug and play" code-reading interface, meant for beginners and pros alike

This tool " supports Reading DTCs, displaying Live Data, Freeze Frame & I/M Readiness" and of course can determine the cause of your Check Engine Light

Compatible with 7 languages

Works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles

Features a color display, LED indicator and built-in speaker

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Includes a 12 month warranty from the date of purchase as well as lifetime free updates

Autel's take on the OBD2 scanner is an affordable "plug and play" solution that promises users an easy-to-use interface, even if you're not overly familiar with car repair. The AutoLink tool supports reading codes, displaying live data, freeze frames and more. It's compatible with seven languages and works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles. The code reader "features a patented one-click I/M readiness key," a color display, an LED indicator and even a built-in speaker. Autel also includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime free updates for the AutoLink tool.