The best-selling car vacuum on Amazon is on sale for $26 right now

Although it's time to prepare for a snowy winter, it's important to continue to be diligent about the dirt and grime we all track into our cars on a daily basis. Many of us keep our own exterior car wash kits at home, but for whatever reason, interior cleaning doesn't seem to be taken quite as seriously. We're all familiar with the age old tale of dropping just a few water bottles and shopping receipts onto the floor mats that you'll "totally pick up later" and from there, it can all go downhill. Luckily, there's a super popular and affordable way to keep your car interior a bit less dirty in the form of the ThisWorx car vacuum, on sale today for 35% off for all shoppers right now.

The ThisWorx vac is lightweight, weighing in at only 2.4 lbs, making it easy to maneuver around a vehicle. It plugs right into your car's 12v lighter port and features a 16-foot long power cord to give you some extra slack when cleaning all the way in the back. The motor provides 106w of cyclonic force and the included HEPA filter is removable and washable. In addition to the vacuum, you'll also get a flathead attachment, an extendable attachment, and a brush nozzle as well as a carrying bag, filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter with your purchase. If these features sound good to you, but you're looking for a bit more power, you can check out the updated version of this vac, too, which is also on sale right now for 56% off, or check out our full list of the best car vacuums for 2023.

This vac, though, is ludicrously popular on Amazon, accumulating over 150,000 5-star reviews with one reviewer calling it "the most impressive car vacuum." It's currently the number one best-selling vacuum of any type on the platform. Check out the link above to learn more about the product, see what others are saying about it and take advantage of the great deal yourself.

Key features

106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

