The best-selling car trash can on Amazon is just $8.46 right now for October Prime Day

Be honest, is the floor of your car filled with crumpled up receipts, water bottles, or worse? It happens to the best of us, but it doesn't have to be the norm! We all have trash cans in our homes, so why not in our cars? Thanks to October Prime Day, HOTOR's best-selling car trash can is on sale right now for a huge 53% off, bringing the price down to just $8.46. And if the main offering isn't your style, there are several variations available at a discount as well.

The big seller is the regular old Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can. It features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.

If you're looking for something a little more stylish, check out the storage bag version of the trash can just below. It's available in tons of different designs.

Need something a little more compact and easily reachable? You might be interested in the "trash cups" below, which come in a pack of 2 and fit neatly in your cup holders. They even come with 30 little trash bags!

Last but not least, if the biggest offender in your car clutter is the dreaded tissue, then you might benefit from an all-in-one tissue dispenser and garbage can, available just below at a 15% discount.

