The best Black Friday deals on garage heaters to keep you warm all winter 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As temperatures start to drop, we all start looking for affordable ways to beat the cold. If you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional who spends a lot of time in their garage working on vehicles or other projects, it can be extremely important to have a reliable solution for keeping your workspace heated. Thanks to the upcoming Black Friday holiday, there are already a handful of great Black Friday deals on heating solutions available right now. In this post, we've rounded up four highly-rated garage and space heaters, all on sale for Black Friday, some for up to 50% off!

$54.40 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum power output of 1,500w

Heats up to 160 square feet

2 heating modes

Ceramic heating plate

Cool-touch exterior

1 year limited warranty

If you're looking for a reliable electric heater, the NewAir Portable 120V Electric Garage Heater is a top choice. This 120V garage heater offers a maximum power output of 1,500w, great for small to medium-sized garages. Its adjustable temp control and tilting head help to provide even heat distribution, making it easy to adjust your workspace's warmth to your liking. For under 60 bucks, this heater is a great balance of efficiency and affordability. Plus, its portable design means you can easily move it whenever you change spaces.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum power output of 1,500w

5 operating modes

Heats up to 500 square feet

Adjustable work light

Overheat protection

Ceiling mounted

The Shinic Ceiling Mounted Radiant Quartz Heater is a great option for those who prefer ceiling-mounted heaters. This model features 90° vertical tilting, 5 modes of operation and can heat up to 300 sq ft. Not only is it effective and convenient, Shinic has also made a point to include safety features such as an automatic shutoff if the unit detects that it's overheating, a 3-prong grounded plug, a metal grill to protect the actual bulbs from accidentally coming into contact with other objects and it's even ETL (Edison Testing Laboratories) certified.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

18,000 BTU

Can heat up to 450 square feet

Liquid propane regulator hose

Lockable wheels

3 adjustable heat settings

Oxygen Depletion Sensor

If you prefer propane heaters, the Gasland MHA18B is well worth a look. This portable heater is easy to move, but has lockable wheels for stability. It also boasts the ability to heat up to 450 square feet of space, making it suitable for both residential garages and commercial workshops. It includes tip-over and low oxygen shut-off capabilities and promises to be "ultra quiet" so as not to disturb your work.

$74.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Heating coverage up to 225 square feet

Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)

Piezo ignition

3 hour runtime

1-year limited warranty

Last but not least, the propane-powered Mr. Heater Buddy is an excellent option for those seeking a portable heater for indoors or outdoors. This compact unit is surprisingly powerful, able to heat spaces of up to 225 square feet. It's equipped with features like a swivel regulator, fold-down handle, hi and low heat settings and an accidental tip-over automatic shut-off. Whether you're heating a garage, workshop, or even going camping, this heater's portability and efficiency make it a versatile tool.

