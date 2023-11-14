The 8 best Black Friday whole-house and portable generator deals we could find for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In 2023, a power outage can be more than just an inconvenience; it can disrupt your entire day. That's why having a power generator at home is becoming increasingly essential. Whether it's a whole-house generator or a portable power station, having one on standby can change potential emergencies into mere hiccups in your routine.

Generators are for more than just emergencies, too. They're also great for camping, tailgating and other outdoor activities. There are a pretty huge range of generators available out there, varying in price and features, so to help you navigate the chaos we've pulled together a list of some of the best Black Friday generator deals we could find. Believe it or not, Black Friday has now expanded to a weeks-long affair, so the deals are already out there, available by the bundle. Dive into our selection just below and discover the perfect generator to keep your home powered and your outdoor adventures energized.

$1,233.43 at Amazon

Key Features

"Quiet operation" makes it ideal for outdoor and residential use without the usual noise

Wattage: Offers 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts

Provides up to 14 hours of run time with gasoline and up to 21 hours with propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters for doubled power output

Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours with ease

Built-in EZ Start Dial simplifies the startup process eliminating the need for a pull cord

Includes two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 120V 30 amp RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet and dual port USB adapter

Comes with a three-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support

Thanks to a generous run time and ability to link up with other inverters to double the power output, this generator is a great choice for outdoor excursions or as a backup at home. It runs on either gasoline or propane, features a built-in "intelligauge" keeps you informed about usage and remaining run time and an EZ Start Dial to help with hassle-free start-ups (that don't involve yanking on a cord!) The variety of outlets make it a flexible choice for powering all different kinds of gadgets and with the added peace of mind from the three-year warranty and lifetime technical support, this generator is a solid choice for just about anyone.

$628.99 at Amazon

Key Features

At just 39 lbs, its extremely light and portable

"Quiet operation" makes it great for outdoor activities where noise is a concern

Wattage: This generator features 2,000 starting watts and 1,600 running watts while using gasoline; 1,800 starting watts and 1,440 running watts with propane

Up to 11.5 hours of run time w/ gas or an impressive 34 hours w/ propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Equipped with two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 12V cigarette-lighter style outlet and a USB adapter

Includes a three-year limited warranty with purchase

Similar to its counterpart above, this generator features dual fuel capability and offers extremely impressive run times, especially with propane. With the optional parallel kit, you can double its power output and the array of outlets ensures you can connect a variety of devices. It's extremely light, weighing just 39 lbs, and like the more powerful option above, this Champion also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

$189 at Amazon

Key Features

Wattage: 300 watts

Can fully charge in 5-6 hours via wall charger or in 4-5 hours via Duracell's solar panel

Includes LCD screen that shows the battery level and which ports are being used

Features 2 USB-A outputs, 1 USB-A QC3.0 output, a USB-C PD output, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC port outputs and a DC charging port input

Solar panel sold separately

Lightweight: Just 7.5 lbs

While not a full backup generator, this little power station is a great option for keeping your smaller gadgets juiced up on a budget. It can be charged via traditional wall charger or even a solar panel, features multiple USB outputs, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC outputs and a DC charging port input and even with all of that, it only weighs a mere 7.5 lbs.

$1,199 at Amazon

Key Features

Powered by a 4-stroke DuroMax engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Wattage: 12,000 starting watts and 9,500 running watts

Can choose between operating at both 120V and 240V simultaneously or at only 120V at full power

EPA and CARB approved in all 50 states

Another solution that can run on either gasoline or propane, this 12,000-watt DuroMax generator is certainly a bit larger than some others on our list, so it might not be the best solution for camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It features an electric start and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like some refrigerators, home air conditioning units, and high-amperage power tools.

$249 at Amazon

Key Features

Wattage: 300 watts

Recharges to 80% in 3.5 hours

Can recharge via USB-C, wall outlet or car outlet

Includes 2 built-in AC outlets that deliver 300W power, 1 USB-C port, 1 fast-charge USB 3.0 port, 1 USB-A port and 1 DC car port

Powers up to 6 devices at once

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs just 7.1 lbs

Just like the Duracell option higher up on the list, this portable power station is ideal for someone looking for a portable backup for gadgets. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just three and a half hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31 times, a camera 15 times and a drone six times, making it excellent for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside in the sun, you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but it's extremely handy in a pinch. If the Explorer 300 doesn't exactly suit your needs, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks and both on sale as well!

$699 at Amazon

Key Features

Powered by a 210 cc OHV-V DuroMax Engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Wattage: 5,500 peak watts/4,500 running watts

"Power panel includes two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet"

"Features CO Alert Technology that will automatically shut down the generator if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected"

Comes with a five-year limited warranty

It might be less powerful than the DuroMax beast higher up in our list, but this 5,500-watt solution still offers a ton of power for RV and home power backup. It runs on either gasoline or propane and has an electric start (death to the ripcord), a fully loaded power panel with USB outlets, two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet and "an RV-ready MX2 Switch for double the 120V power." This generator also has carbon monoxide alert tech that can automatically shut the whole thing down if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected in the air. Maybe the best part about this deal (other than the price) is that it comes with a five-year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$1,599 at Amazon

Key Features

Powered by a DuroStar 500 cc OHV engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 13,000 peak watts/10,500 running watts

Power panel includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor"

Features CO Alert Technology to automatically shut down the system if too much Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air

"EPA and CARB certified: approved for use in all 50-states"

Comes with a five-year limited warranty

The 13,000-watt DuroStar generator is the most powerful generator on our list by a fair margin. According to its product listing, it "will run your household essentials such as lights, appliances and central AC system with EASE during a blackout, storm or emergency event." Like many of the other options available on this list, it runs on either gas or propane and also has an electric start function. It also features a power panel that includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor." Like many, it also has CO alert tech for determining if there are unsafe levels of Carbon Monoxide in the air, and will automatically shut down if there are. Like the deal above, this one also comes with a five-year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$798 at Amazon

Key Features

"Built to last over a decade, even with everyday use"

Five-year full-device warranty

Recharges to 80% in just 1 hour or 3.6 hours with solar power

1,229Wh capacity with 1,500 Wattage

Comes with 3 different types of charging cable (AC, car, solar)

Whether you’re looking for a portable power solution for camping and roadtrips or backup power in your home during blackouts, the Anker PowerHouse 757 has you covered. It was designed to last over a decade, even with every day use and comes with a 5-year full device warranty for added peace of mind. It takes just 1 hour to charge this Anker to 80% capacity. With a solar recharge you can get it to 80% in just 3.6 hours. With its 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500 wattage, it should easily power your essential devices and appliances (phone, computer, tablet, fridge, electric grill, coffee maker, etc) during a trip.

More top picks

