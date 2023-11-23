The 20 Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2023 - Save up to 47% on 55-inch, 65-inch and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Believe it or not, there are better times than others to buy that new TV and Black Friday is one of those golden opportunities to save. Thanks to Amazon's huge Black Friday discounts, you'll find savings up to 47% on a new flatscreen, with all kinds of options in brand and style. You can even save thousands on a brand new Samsung QLED 8K TV. Here are some of the best Black Friday TV deals for 2023.
Up to 10% off
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/Alexa Built-in - $547.99 (8% off)
- Sony QD-OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A95L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Gaming Features for Playstation 5 XR65A95L - $3,298 (6% off)
Up to 20% off
- LG QNED80 Series 50-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $596.99 (14% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $696.99 (18% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $796.99 (20% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 86-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,696.99 (15% off)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $797.99 (20% off)
- LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,596.99 (20% off)
Up to 30% off
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa - $589.99 (26% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 75-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,096.99 (27% off)
- LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered OLED42C3PUA, 2023 with Alexa Built-in - $896.99 (25% off)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $3,297.99 (23% off)
Up to 40% off
- INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $169.99 (37% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote - $249.99 (32% off)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included - $897.99 (31% off)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $977.99 (35% off)
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $329.99 (38% off)
- LG C3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,196.99 (34% off)
Up to 50% off or more
- INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $64.98 (46% off)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $79.99 (47% off)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x, Infinity Screen, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In - $4,897.99 (42% off)
More top picks
