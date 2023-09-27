Deals and Promotions

Snag this Meguiar's car wash right now for less than $5 at Amazon

Keep your car clean all summer for the price of a latte

Sep 27th 2023 at 10:00AM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The days are getting shorter and temps are dropping, so it is time to get those cars looking shiny before the snow arrives. No need to waste money at the do-it-yourself stalls when your driveway will do just fine. Plus, right now you can snag a half gallon of Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash for less than $5 on Amazon.

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash - $4.19 (83% off)

$4.19 at amazon

Key Features

  • Neutral pH preserves wax
  • Long-lasting suds
  • Won’t leave streaks

Keeping your car clean isn’t just about vanity. Removing dirt and grime from your vehicle before it bonds will protect it, keeping it looking good in the long run. You can’t go wrong with a trusted brand like Meguiar’s, especially when it’s only $4 and change.

