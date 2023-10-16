Save up to 66% on camping gear at Walmart right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you ready to elevate your outdoor experiences without breaking the bank? Look no further than the Ozark Trail camping gear sale currently underway at Walmart. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a novice camper looking to dip your toes into the great outdoors, Ozark Trail has you covered. From rugged tents to cozy sleeping setups, versatile cookware, and backpacking essentials, there's something for every outdoor enthusiast. Check out the deals below and ensure your next camping trip is not only unforgettable but budget-friendly too.

The Ozark Trail Hazel Creek Square Folding Table, now priced at an unbeatable $20, is the ultimate steal for outdoor enthusiasts. Measuring a generous 31.5" x 31.5" x 27.5" and featuring a lightweight aluminum slat roll-up top, it provides ample space for various outdoor activities. Its robust steel tube frame with a durable powder coating ensures a remarkable weight capacity of up to 70 lbs, making it ideal for cooking, dining, or organizing your gear. The easy fold frame design ensures rapid setup and takedown, so you can spend more time enjoying the outdoors. Plus, it conveniently packs into the included carry bag, making it effortlessly portable.

Key features:

Spacious surface: With dimensions of 31.5" x 31.5", it offers a generously sized tabletop, providing ample space for a variety of outdoor activities.

Durable construction: The table is built to withstand the rigors of the outdoors with a steel tube frame and a powder coating for added durability, ensuring it can support up to 70 lbs of weight.

Portability: Featuring an easy fold frame and included carry bag, this table is exceptionally portable and easy to set up and take down, making it perfect for on-the-go adventures.

Versatile use: Whether you're camping, tailgating, or hosting outdoor gatherings, the Ozark Trail table is a versatile addition, adding convenience and functionality to any outdoor occasion.

This versatile outdoor companion is designed to enhance your outdoor experience, whether you're camping, hitting the beach, or simply enjoying a backyard gathering. With its sturdy and level surface, complete with two handy mesh cup holders and a convenient side organizer pocket, it's a game-changer for those who appreciate a well-organized, spill-free setup. What sets this table apart is its portability; it folds into a compact design and easily fits into the included roll-top carry bag, making transportation to and from your campsite a breeze. Supporting up to 50 pounds of weight, it's perfect for a variety of outdoor activities.

Key features:

Sturdy and level surface: This travel table offers a stable and level surface for various outdoor activities, providing a reliable platform for your needs.

Organized convenience: Equipped with two mesh cup holders and a side organizer pocket, it keeps your beverages and smaller items like phones, wallets, and keys well-organized and easily accessible.

Compact and portable: The table folds into a compact design and includes a roll-top carry bag with a strap for effortless storage and transportation, making it an ideal companion for camping, tailgating, or any outdoor adventure.

This two-person set is an absolute essential for campers, ensuring that you and a friend can enjoy a delicious meal in the great outdoors without compromising on convenience. The kit includes two plates, two forks, two knives, two spoons, and two 16-ounce BPA-free silicone cups, covering all your dining needs. Its space-saving design allows the entire set to be packed neatly into the included mesh carrying bag and it's dishwasher safe, guaranteeing effortless clean-up and frequent reuse.

Key features:

Comprehensive dining set: This kit includes everything you need for a meal in the great outdoors, accommodating two people with plates, forks, knives, spoons, and collapsible silicone drinking cups.

Space-saving design: The entire set can be easily packed into the included mesh carrying bag, making it exceptionally convenient for setup and breakdown, and a great choice for campers looking to travel light.

Durable and easy to clean: Made from sturdy polystyrene, this table set is built to withstand the rigors of camping and is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleanup, ensuring years of use.

This tent is a great choice for your camping adventures, combining durability and practicality. With a unique crisscross design for enhanced structural strength and an extra-large vestibule area, it's designed to provide ample storage space for gear and supplies. The separate sleeping quarters comfortably accommodate a queen-size airbed or four sleeping bags, making it perfect for family or group outings. With two doors, two windows, and an E-port for electrical cord access, it ensures convenience and ventilation. The tent also includes features like a gear loft, organizer pockets, and a movable hanging media pocket, keeping your essentials within reach and your living space tidy. The Ozark Trail 4-Person Dome Tent comes with a carry bag for easy transport and storage.

Key features:

Spacious and versatile: This tent comfortably fits either a queen-size air mattress or four people in sleeping bags, offering flexible accommodation options for your camping group.

Convenient design: With features like two doors, an extra-large vestibule for gear storage, and an E-port for electrical cord access, it prioritizes convenience and comfort during your camping experience.

Durable and weather-resistant: Constructed with a sturdy frame, removable fly with taped seams, and an attached mud mat, it's designed to withstand various weather conditions while keeping the interior clean and dry. This 3-season tent ensures you're well-prepared for your outdoor adventures.

This portable grill and cooler bag are ideal for outdoor adventures, offering a convenient solution for cooking on the go. Whether you're camping, hiking, or enjoying a day at the beach, it's designed to keep your food fresh and beverages chilled. The grill's direct heat cooking method ensures quick and delicious meals, while its collapsible design effortlessly fits inside the high-quality, foam-insulated cooler bag.

Key features:

Portable grill: This charcoal grill is designed for portability and ease of use, making it perfect for camping, hiking, and other outdoor adventures.

Collapsible design: The grill can collapse and conveniently store inside the included Cooler Bag, making it a space-saving and efficient solution for transporting your grill and keeping your food and beverages insulated.

Quality cooler bag: The Cooler Bag is made of high-quality oxford fabric and features 3mm thick foam insulation to maintain the temperature of your food and drinks. It also comes with a carrying strap for convenient and comfortable transportation.

This rugged cooler is the ultimate companion for your outdoor adventures, ensuring that you won't have to worry about melting ice when you're out in the woods, on the boat, or lounging at the beach. Its heavy-duty, injection-molded construction and premium polyurethane insulation guarantee that your ice stays frozen for days. The addition of Microban antimicrobial protection ensures that the cooler remains odor-free and easy to clean throughout its lifetime. It boasts a range of features like a waterproof (IP65 rated) interior light that doubles as a flashlight, a freezer-grade gasket, stainless steel locking plate with a built-in bottle opener, easy-open cam latches, a handle-equipped interior bin, anti-skid feet, and even a beverage bar and fish ruler on the lid. With a capacity to hold 36 cans and a tough, portable design, this cooler is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast.

Key features:

Exceptional ice retention: This premium insulated cooler is designed to keep your ice frozen for days, ensuring that you won't have to worry about melting ice during your outdoor adventures.

Rugged and feature-packed: It boasts heavy-duty, injection-molded construction with UV inhibitors, easy-open cam latches, a waterproof (IP65 rated) interior light that doubles as a flashlight, a stainless steel locking plate with a built-in bottle opener, an interior bin with handle, anti-skid feet, and even a beverage bar and fish ruler on the lid.

Microban antimicrobial protection: The interior of the cooler is protected by Microban®, which prevents the buildup of bacterial odors and stains and makes the cooler easier to clean. This protection is guaranteed to last the lifetime of the product, ensuring long-term freshness and cleanliness.

