Save up to 30% on Greenworks electric lawn tools for Labor Day

Looking to add to your electric yard tool collection before winter sets in? Greenworks is currently having a sale on Amazon that's providing buyers with up to 30% off on things like string trimmers, pressure washers, lawn mowers and more. If you're looking for some solid early Labor Day deals, check out some of our favorite picks below.
Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Electric Lawn Mower - $239.80 (20% off)
Key Features
- All-electric, cordless
- 45 minutes of use with a fully charged 4.0Ah battery
- Battery can completely charge in 120 minutes
- No brushless motor
- 16-inch cutting deck
- 5-position height adjustment
- Includes mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, battery charger and 3 year tool and battery warranty
If you're in the market for a solid electric lawn mower, this 40V option is well worth a look. You'll get about 45 minutes of use out of a fully charged battery and yes, it does indeed come with a battery and charger. The mower features a 16-inch cutting deck and 5-position height adjustment. It even comes with a grass collection bag. Last but not least, but the mower and the battery come with a 3-year warranty.
Greenworks String Trimmer + 12" Blower Combo Kit - $132.60 (12% off)
Key Features
- Includes both a 12-inch string trimmer and a 320 CFM leaf blower
- Comes with a battery and charger
- String trimmer features a 12" cutting path w/ .065" line
- Leaf blower delivers up to 90 MPH air speed w/ a variable speed trigger
- Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil, cutting back on maintenance
- 3 year warranty included with purchase
There's nothing better than a 2-for-1 deal, and this one is as solid as they come. For just $120, you can get not only an electric Greenworks string trimmer (or weed whipper, or weed whacker, whatever you prefer) but you also get a leaf blower that provides up to 90 MPH in air speed. The Greenworks trimmer has a 12-inch cutting path and an auto-feed head. Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil. Of course, this combo does include a battery and charger, and you'll even get a 3 year warranty with your purchase.
Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Brushless (Attachment Capable) Cordless String Trimmer - $175.61 (30% off)
Key Features
- A fully charged battery will get you up to 60 minutes of continuous usage
- 16-inch string trimmer
- Brushless motor
- Compatible with other Greenworks attachments
- Features a dual line bump feed head
- 2 speeds available
- Quiet operation
If you don't need a trimmer+blower combo and you're looking for a string trimmer than a little heavier duty than the one above, then this is the one you should go for. Rather than a 12-inch operation area this weed whipper features a 16-inch cutting swath. It's compatible with other Greenworks attachments allowing you to turn it into an edger, polesaw, blower and more. It has 2 speeds while in use and should work for up to 60 minutes on a fully charged battery. It does indeed come with a battery and charger as well.
Greenworks 12 Amp Electric Corded Edger - $76.48 (15% off)
Key Features
- 12 amp motor
- Corded - Does not run on battery power
- 7.5" double-edged blade
- Variable blade depth
- Adjustable handle
- Built-in cord lock
A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.
Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer (Upright Hand-Carry) PWMA Certified - $88 (12% off)
Key Features
- 1,500 PSI
- 1.2 Gallons Per Minute
- Can be used vertically or horizontally
- Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability
- Includes a soap applicator
- PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified
- Includes a 3 year warranty.
There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.
