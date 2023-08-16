Save up to 30% on Greenworks electric lawn tools for Labor Day

Looking to add to your electric yard tool collection before winter sets in? Greenworks is currently having a sale on Amazon that's providing buyers with up to 30% off on things like string trimmers, pressure washers, lawn mowers and more. If you're looking for some solid early Labor Day deals, check out some of our favorite picks below.

$239.80 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric, cordless

45 minutes of use with a fully charged 4.0Ah battery

Battery can completely charge in 120 minutes

No brushless motor

16-inch cutting deck

5-position height adjustment

Includes mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, battery charger and 3 year tool and battery warranty

If you're in the market for a solid electric lawn mower, this 40V option is well worth a look. You'll get about 45 minutes of use out of a fully charged battery and yes, it does indeed come with a battery and charger. The mower features a 16-inch cutting deck and 5-position height adjustment. It even comes with a grass collection bag. Last but not least, but the mower and the battery come with a 3-year warranty.

$132.60 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes both a 12-inch string trimmer and a 320 CFM leaf blower

Comes with a battery and charger

String trimmer features a 12" cutting path w/ .065" line

Leaf blower delivers up to 90 MPH air speed w/ a variable speed trigger

Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil, cutting back on maintenance

3 year warranty included with purchase

There's nothing better than a 2-for-1 deal, and this one is as solid as they come. For just $120, you can get not only an electric Greenworks string trimmer (or weed whipper, or weed whacker, whatever you prefer) but you also get a leaf blower that provides up to 90 MPH in air speed. The Greenworks trimmer has a 12-inch cutting path and an auto-feed head. Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil. Of course, this combo does include a battery and charger, and you'll even get a 3 year warranty with your purchase.

$175.61 at Amazon

Key Features

A fully charged battery will get you up to 60 minutes of continuous usage

16-inch string trimmer

Brushless motor

Compatible with other Greenworks attachments

Features a dual line bump feed head

2 speeds available

Quiet operation

If you don't need a trimmer+blower combo and you're looking for a string trimmer than a little heavier duty than the one above, then this is the one you should go for. Rather than a 12-inch operation area this weed whipper features a 16-inch cutting swath. It's compatible with other Greenworks attachments allowing you to turn it into an edger, polesaw, blower and more. It has 2 speeds while in use and should work for up to 60 minutes on a fully charged battery. It does indeed come with a battery and charger as well.

$76.48 at Amazon

Key Features

12 amp motor

Corded - Does not run on battery power

7.5" double-edged blade

Variable blade depth

Adjustable handle

Built-in cord lock

A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.

$88 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500 PSI

1.2 Gallons Per Minute

Can be used vertically or horizontally

Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability

Includes a soap applicator

PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified

Includes a 3 year warranty.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.