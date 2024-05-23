Save over $1,250 and power up your summer adventures with the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As summer rolls in, the demand for reliable, powerful, and portable energy solutions spikes, particularly for outdoor activities and emergency home backup. The Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station, which is currently offered at a significant 25% discount until May 27th as part of REI's Anniversary Sale, stands out as an exceptional deal. This powerhouse is equipped with a substantial 6,071 watt-hours of clean, portable power, making it an ideal companion for camping, tailgating, off-grid events, and more.

$3,749.93 at REI

One of the Yeti 6000X's standout features is its robust 2000W AC inverter (with a 3500W surge capacity), which allows users to confidently run power-hungry devices and appliances. This capability extends to handling surges from power tools, medical devices, and even full-size refrigerators, making it a versatile tool for both leisure activities and as a dependable emergency backup. The addition of a wheeled cart enhances its portability despite its hefty 106 lb. weight, ensuring it can be easily moved wherever power is needed.

Key Specs

Battery Capacity: Equipped with a lithium-ion battery providing 6,071 watt-hours of clean, portable power.

Inverter: Features a 2000W AC inverter (3500W Surge) capable of handling high-demand appliances and tools.

Port Options: Includes 7 different port options such as 60W USB-C Power Delivery, USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports.

Charging Flexibility: Can be charged via solar panels (not included) with an integrated MPPT charge controller or from a wall outlet.

Transportation: Comes with a wheeled cart to facilitate easier movement of its 106 lb. weight.

Smart Features: Compatible with Yeti App 3.0 for remote monitoring, control, and optimization of power usage.

The Yeti 6000X also offers diverse charging options with 7 different port types, including fast-charging 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. For those off the grid, it can be charged using solar panels (not included), with integrated MPPT charge controller ensuring efficient solar charging. This flexibility in charging enhances its utility whether you are in remote locations or need backup power at home. Plus, when you’re back to civilization, it conveniently tops off from a wall outlet.

The Yeti 6000X is also equipped with modern technology features such as the Yeti App 3.0, which allows users to monitor, control, and optimize power usage from anywhere. This app enhances user interaction by providing real-time power consumption notifications and allowing remote control of power in/out. These features, coupled with the promotional discount, make the Yeti 6000X not just a purchase but a strategic investment for anyone looking to enhance their energy independence this summer and beyond.