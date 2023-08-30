Save big on electric lawn care tools for Labor Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to add to your electric yard tool collection before winter sets in? There are currently tons of great lawn care deals on Amazon and Walmart providing buyers with up to 81% off on things like chainsaws, string trimmers, pressure washers, lawn mowers and more. If you're looking for some solid early Labor Day deals, check out some of our favorite picks below.

$138 at Walmart

Key Features

21-inch cutting deck

120V motor

Push-button start

Corded electric

Mulches or bags (collection bag included)

5-position height adjustment

This Greenworks mower is great for someone with a small- to medium-sized lawn that doesn't want to worry about gasoline or maintenance. The all-electric corded mower features a 21-inch cutting deck, 5 different height positions, a push-button start and even comes with its own grass collection bag.

$98 at Walmart

Key Features

Includes string trimmer and brushless blower

Battery and charger included - can be used for both tools

Blower features removable tube for easy storage

Air speed on blower is 65 - 110 mph

String trimmer cutting diameter is 13 inches

Purchase includes 2-year limited warranty

If you're the kind of person who likes to bundle your purchases, then you might be interested in this string trimmer and leaf blower combo from Hyper Tough. Both tools are all-electric and of course this combo comes with a battery and charger. The leaf blower can get air speeds up to 110 mph and even has a removable tube to make it easier to store. The string trimmer, on the other hand, has a 13-inch cutting diameter. This purchase also comes with 2-year limited warranty.

$134.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes both a 12-inch string trimmer and a 320 CFM leaf blower

Comes with a battery and charger

String trimmer features a 12" cutting path w/ .065" line

Leaf blower delivers up to 90 MPH air speed w/ a variable speed trigger

Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil, cutting back on maintenance

3 year warranty included with purchase

If you're a Greenworks person, here's another trimmer+blower combo to consider. For just $120, you can get not only an electric Greenworks string trimmer (or weed whipper, or weed whacker, whatever you prefer) but you also get a leaf blower that provides up to 90 MPH in air speed. The Greenworks trimmer has a 12-inch cutting path and an auto-feed head. Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil. Of course, this combo does include a battery and charger, and you'll even get a 3 year warranty with your purchase.

$219.02 at Amazon

Key Features

A fully charged battery will get you up to 60 minutes of continuous usage

16-inch string trimmer

Brushless motor

Compatible with other Greenworks attachments

Features a dual line bump feed head

2 speeds available

Quiet operation

If you don't need a trimmer+blower combo and you're looking for a string trimmer that's a little heavier duty than the one above, then this is the one you should go for. Rather than a 12-inch operation area this weed whipper features a 16-inch cutting swath. It's compatible with other Greenworks attachments allowing you to turn it into an edger, polesaw, blower and more. It has 2 speeds while in use and should work for up to 60 minutes on a fully charged battery. It does indeed come with a battery and charger as well.

$32.99 at Walmart

Key Features

Includes 2 rechargeable batteries

Runs for up to 60 minutes on a full charge

Full charge time per battery is 2 - 4 hours

Takes "about 8 seconds to cut a 6-inch diameter log"

One-handed use

Weighs 2.9 lbs

The HDJ cordless mini chainsaw promises to cut a 6-inch diameter log in "about 8 seconds." It's totally cordless and electric, coming with 2 rechargeable batteries, each providing about 60 minutes of run time to the tool. The batteries take about 2-4 hours a piece to charge. Since this is a "mini" chainsaw, it's as maneuverable as you'd expect at just 2.9 pounds and is designed to be used with just one hand. Of course, you'll want to use an abundance of caution when working with any kind of chainsaw big or small, so don't let the maneuverability lure you into a false sense of security, but if you know what you're doing and you've been looking for a portable tool like this one, then this 81% off deal is absolutely one you'll want to take advantage of.

$88 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500 PSI

1.2 Gallons Per Minute

Can be used vertically or horizontally

Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability

Includes a soap applicator

PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified

Includes a 3 year warranty.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.