Save $600 on a Jackery Portable Generator during Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Here at Autoblog, we love a good Black Friday portable generator deal from Jackery, and we've actually already gathered a handful of great ones, but as we get ever-closer to the big day itself, the deals seem to be getting better and better. Today, we're bringing you a gigantic $600-off deal on the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, bringing the total price down to just $1,299 from its original $1,899.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO offers just about everything you could ever want from a power station of this size. It weighs 43 lbs, so while you might not be doing bicep curls with it, it's certainly not tethered to one place, especially thanks to its built-in ergonomic handle. It charges up to 100% from a wall socket in just 2 hours, a car outlet in 24 hours, or 6 of Jackery's own SolarSaga 200 solar panels in 2.5 hours. More important, perhaps, it can power up to 8 devices up to one time, including an air compressor for 86 minutes, an electric hammer for 2 hours or a hot plate for 48 minutes. It accomplishes this thanks to a stellar 2,160Wh capacity and 2,200-watt output power.

According to Jackery, the Explorer 2000 PRO takes less than 60 seconds to set up, saving time and stress in an environment where, presumably, you'll need power fast. It includes 8 outlets (3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A quick charge 3.0 outlets, 2 USB-C PD 100W outlets, 1 car outlet) and comes with 1 AC charge cable and a car charge cable. Last but not least, this power station comes with a 2 year warranty and can be extended to 5 years, so you'll be able to have some peace of mind about your purchase. If you're interested in taking advantage of the $600 off Amazon Black Friday generator deal, you can check it out right here.

Key Features

43 lbs, built-in ergonomic handle

Wattage: 2,200W output

2,160Wh capacity

Charges up to 100% in just 2 hours via wall charger

Compatible with Jackery SolarSaga 200 solar panels

8 built-in outlets (3 AC, 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C, 1 car outlet)

Purchase includes 1 AC charging cable and 1 car charging cable

2 year warranty can be extended to 5 years

$1,299 at Amazon

