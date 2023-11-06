Early Black Friday Jackery Generator Deals: Save $1,600 on a home emergency generator

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're an outdoorsy kind of person with camping or overlanding experience, there's a great chance you already know all about the Jackery brand, one of the most popular and respected companies around when it comes to portable power stations and generators. Today, we're thrilled to be able to share an absolutely monster early Black Friday deal on the Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit that will save you $1,600 (or 32%), bringing the generator to its lowest price since Prime Day. In fact, Jackery is offering discounts on nearly all of its products right now. You can browse them at your leisure right here.

The Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit boasts the Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery along with 2X 200W Solar Panels. It's not an exaggeration to call this kit a game-changer for anyone in need of a dependable generator solution for outdoor escapades and unexpected home emergencies. Priced at just $3,399.00, a substantial markdown from its original $5,000, this deal not only represents a fantastic Black Friday bargain but also a source of considerable peace of mind. In short, it's an incredibly compelling choice for those who demand reliable power at a moment's notice.

$3,399 at Amazon

Jackery Solar Generator key features:

4085.6Wh capacity: Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies.

Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies. Ultra-fast charging: Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets.

Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets. Expandable: Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh.

Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh. Safety first: Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation.

Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation. Durable lifespan: LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology.

LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology. Includes: 1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels.

1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels. 5-year warranty: Jackery provides reliable customer support and backing with a 5-year warranty.

What truly sets this generator kit apart is its remarkable performance and flexibility. The 4085.6Wh capacity can handle heavy load devices up to 3000W, ensuring it meets the power demands of both outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners during emergencies. The Jackery Solar Generator operates quietly at only 30dB, ensuring a serene environment while providing abundant power.

One of the standout features of this kit is its ultra-fast charging capability. The Explorer 2000 Plus can be fully charged from 0 to 100% battery level in just 2 hours via standard wall outlets or when using 6 solar panels (this kit comes with 2).

Moreover, the kit's expandability is remarkable, allowing for the addition of up to five expandable battery packs (this kit comes with 1), increasing power capacity from 2kWh to an impressive 12kWh. By connecting two Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations in parallel, you can expand capacity to 24kWh, voltage to 240V, and output to 6000W. This means you can adapt to the specific power requirements of your situation with ease.

Safety and durability are paramount, and Jackery addresses these concerns admirably. The advanced lithium technology ensures temperature resistance and efficient operation, while a built-in cooling system enhances heat dissipation. Various safety measures, including shock resistance and fire retardancy, guarantee a secure charging process. The LiFePO4 battery offers a remarkable lifespan of up to 10 years, thanks to Jackery's innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology. To top it off, the company backs its product with a generous 5-year warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. At a discounted price of $3,399.00, down 32% from the original, the Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit is not just a good deal; it's a powerful and dependable solution for anyone in need of portable and robust power. Whether you're camping in the wilderness or facing unexpected power outages at home, this kit delivers peace of mind in an increasingly unpredictable world.

$249 at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 key features:

293Wh lithium-ion battery pack

300w output

Charges from 0-80% in about 2 hours

Lightweight and easy to carry

6 output ports

This much more modest (but still very powerful) option from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just about 2 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but it's extremely handy in a pinch. If the Explorer 300 is a little more than what you need, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is also a great pick, currently on sale.

$699 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station key features:

"Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)"

Fully charges in about 5.5 hours via wall outlet

Lightweight and easy to carry thanks to an ergonomic handle

8 output ports: 3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet

Includes an AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable

If you're looking for something a bit heavier-duty than the 300 above, but don't have 3 grand to spend on a 4000 Kit, then this could be the perfect "just right" option for you. This power station should power "90% of home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)." If you're wondering whether or not the pack can power a specific appliance in your home, just keep in mind that "the Explorer 1000 can charge/power devices that operate at less than 1000 watts. It's important to note that the total wattage of all connected devices should also be under 1000 watts. If the power requirement exceeds this limit, the Explorer 1000 will automatically shut off."

This option features 8 output ports that include 3 AC outlets, a USB-A port, a USB 3 port, 2 USB-C outlets and 1 car outlet. It will fully charge in about 5.5 via a wall outlet and usage time will, naturally, depend on what you're powering with the device, but Jackery provides a great way to at least ballpark it. "You can calculate the working time using the formula: Working time = 1002Wh*0.85/operating power of your device. For example, if the power consumption of your device is 60W, the estimated working time would be approximately 14.2hrs."

If this sounds more up your alley than the above options, make sure to take advantage of the huge $400 discount right here.

More top picks

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.