Revitalize your ride with this $15 Armor All 10-piece car cleaning kit

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're like most of us, every spring your car could use a good cleaning. Salt, dirt and other grime can quickly become an issue for your car’s exterior if you don’t do something about it, but car washes can add up quickly in this winter-to-spring transition time depending on the weather, especially if you have more than one vehicle. That’s why we prefer to do a lot of our washing at home, with a kit just like this 10-piece setup from Armor All, currently 25% off at Walmart.

$15 at Walmart

Key features:

10-piece car cleaning kit includes essential products for both interior and exterior car care

Features Armor All's car cleaning wipes, glass cleaner, protectant, car wash and wax, microfiber cleaning cloth, wheel and tire cleaner, and tire shine spray

Comes in a convenient bucket with a lid for easy storage and portability

Ideal for maintaining a clean and fresh-looking vehicle, making it perfect for car enthusiasts

Want more car washing options? Check out our favorite car wash soap list here.