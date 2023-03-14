Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for a great tire inflator to keep in your trunk? Amazon is currently having a sale on its top-selling portable compressors and options on this list start as low as $21.99

Despite how easy it is to use the compressed air machine available at your local gas station, too many people are still riding around on underinflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Luckily, it's more affordable than ever to get your own portable air compressor and fill your tires in your very own driveway. There are options now with built-in flashlights, bike tires and sports attachments, and more. Starting at under $25, these could save you a trip to the gas station for a top-off or a call to AAA for a tow.

AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $27.99 (38% off)

$27.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 62,000 user ratings)

100 PSI

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

Three-year warranty

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator - $33.99 (24% off)

$33.99 at Amazon



Key Features

Long 11.9’ DC 12V power cord

150 PSI

LED light for better night-time visibility

Automatic shut-off function

Don’t be fooled by the name VacLife is not a vacuum but an air compressor - and a mighty popular one at that. It’s currently Amazon’s #2 top-selling portable air compressor. It’s the #1 selling product in the “Tire Repair Kits” and “Tire Repair Tools” categories, as well as, item #54 (in the top 100) in Amazon’s entire Automotive product category.

Airmoto portable air pump - $79.00

$79.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Cordless and battery powered

Air hose stores inside the bottom of the air pump

USB-C charger

120 PSI

The number-three top-seller in this category is not currently on sale, at least not at the time of writing this article. But it's the sleekest, most portable option of the bunch so we had to included it for your consideration. If you’re interested in the current #3 top-seller in Amazon’s “Wheel & Tire Air Compressors & Inflators” product category, you can get the very cool looking Airmoto battery-powered portable compressor at its full list price of $79.99 right here.

FBK Portable Tire Inflator - $21.99 (19% off)

$21.99 at Amazon



Key Features

10’ DC power cord

150 PSI

Built-in LED light with SOS and flashlight modes

Lowest price of this bunch

We like the large easy-to-read digital display on this unit. But it’s one of the lower user-rated options on this list so we’re currently recommending it because it has the lowest price point of the bunch.

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor - $29.87 (31% off)

$29.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Max working pressure of 70 PSI

Lightweight

Cost-effective

Weighing in at only 1 pound this unit from EPAuto is very portable. One downside, however, is that it’s one of the options on this list that takes up the most space with a 13.5 x 8.1 x 5.6” footprint. It also has the lowest max pressure rating at just 70 PSI. So while it’s not meant for the heaviest workload it is a great option to store in the back of a vehicle for emergencies and/or light jobs that won’t strain it, like inflating small beach toys and balls.

TEROMAS Portable Tire Inflator and Air Compressor - $32.97 (28% off)

$32.97 at Amazon

Key Features

DC and AC power cable. 12V car plug for use on the road

Also equipped with a 110/120V wall plug for home use

Up to 150 PSI

Recommended for use on cars, RVs, motorcycles, bike tires, air mattresses, and inflatable toys. Not designed for use on a heavy-duty truck or tractor tires. This TEROMAS portable tire inflator is currently Amazon’s #6 best-seller in the category. Since not all of the top five were on sale we decided to include this one as an “honorable mention” of sorts. And hey, rankings change so we might soon see this one as a top-5 seller sooner than later.

