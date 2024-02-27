One of Amazon's top-rated air purifiers is currently 44% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is a great time for clearing and clearing clutter, but the end of winter also means the beginning of more dust, smoke, and pollen. If you're susceptible to these airborne pollutants you might want to consider getting an air purifier. A top user-rated model from AROEVE is currently on sale at Amazon. It uses a HEPA filter to better clean the air. It's currently $89.99 thanks to a 44% off limited-time deal. Additionally, there is a $20 off coupon you need to clip that will bring the price down to $69.99 before taxes.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Purifies rooms up to 1095 sq ft

Equipped with an internal UV light to eliminate harmful particles

Includes an automatic shut-off timer for up to 24 hours

AROEVE Air Purifier is a well-rounded piece of home equipment that will help eliminate dust, pollutants, and other air impurities. Refreshing air every hour for a better breathing environment at your home or office. It includes a three-color indicator to report safe, hazardous, or dangerous air quality and it automatically tackles harmful air when it senses air quality change. With nearly 11,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars this air purifier is a must-have for any home or office.