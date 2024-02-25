Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It has been a legal mandate in the United States since 2018 that every new vehicle must come equipped with a rear-view camera from the factory. For those with older vehicles, or if you just want to upgrade, then consider an aftermarket camera. They come in a variety of forms, either mounted on the back of the vehicle, on the license plate or connected to the rearview mirror. You can install them yourself or have them installed by a professional at a shop. Here are the best backup cameras that are currently for sale on Amazon.

#1 best-selling vehicle backup camera on Amazon

720p video quality

IP69 waterproof rating

6 glass lenses

Designed for cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, vans, tractors and buses

2-year warranty

This eRapta HD Backup Camera is currently the #1 best-selling vehicle backup camera on Amazon. The camera has 720p quality, 6 lenses and an IP69 waterproof rating. IP (Ingress Protection) ratings are used to rank electronic devices on how resistant they are to water.

1080p resolution

Super night vision

IP69K waterproof

Works in temperatures -22° F to 176° F

2-year warranty

The LeeKooLuu Backup Camera has 1080p resolution and high-quality night vision capabilities. It uses a license plate design and a 4.3” monitor to view the camera. This camera is not affected by interference and can withstand temperatures between -22° F up to 167° F.

IP67 waterproof

8 LED’s with super night vision

Dust-resistant

Shock-resistant

170-degree viewing angle

Easy installation

The GLK License Plate Backup Camera uses 8 LEDs and has a 170° viewing angle. This backup camera system is resistant to water, dust and shock. This camera offers good features, but a major drawback is that its resolution is only 480p.

Clear 2196p front camera

1080p rear camera

4K touchscreen

Super night vision

24-hour parking monitoring

32 GB SD card

This WolfBox 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera replaces your rearview mirror and is significantly more convenient than other aftermarket camera options. Offering a front and rearview camera, it also has a 24-hour parking monitor, super night vision and GPS tracking.

Point-to-point digital wireless system

Superior night vision

2.4G Wi-Fi

6 adjustable glass lenses

IP68 waterproof rating

Works in temperatures between -4° F to 149° F

The Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera uses 2.4G Wi-Fi and delivers an interference-free video. The rear camera is very durable as it is IP68 waterproof, has 6 adjustable lenses and can withstand temperatures between -4 F° up to 149° F.

How to install a backup camera

Installing a backup camera varies in difficulty depending on the manufacturer and the complexity of the system. Before getting started, make sure you thoroughly read through your product instructions and have the proper tools available. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Crutchfield on how to install a backup camera on your car .

Aftermarket vs OEM backup camera

The backup camera that comes standard with most vehicles will feature a camera that shows parking lines and a parking sensor that beeps when coming close to another vehicle or object. An aftermarket backup camera can offer more features and have a higher resolution compared to the average camera. But what makes the stock backup camera more convenient is that they are pre-installed on modern vehicles while an aftermarket camera has to be installed yourself or by a professional.