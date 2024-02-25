Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It has been a legal mandate in the United States since 2018 that every new vehicle must come equipped with a rear-view camera from the factory. For those with older vehicles, or if you just want to upgrade, then consider an aftermarket camera. They come in a variety of forms, either mounted on the back of the vehicle, on the license plate or connected to the rearview mirror. You can install them yourself or have them installed by a professional at a shop. Here are the best backup cameras that are currently for sale on Amazon.
eRapta ERT01 HD Backup Camera Rear View - $21.99 (33% off)
Key features
- #1 best-selling vehicle backup camera on Amazon
- 720p video quality
- IP69 waterproof rating
- 6 glass lenses
- Designed for cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, vans, tractors and buses
- 2-year warranty
This eRapta HD Backup Camera is currently the #1 best-selling vehicle backup camera on Amazon. The camera has 720p quality, 6 lenses and an IP69 waterproof rating. IP (Ingress Protection) ratings are used to rank electronic devices on how resistant they are to water.
LeeKooLuu Backup Camera - $45.99
Key features
- 1080p resolution
- Super night vision
- IP69K waterproof
- Works in temperatures -22° F to 176° F
- 2-year warranty
The LeeKooLuu Backup Camera has 1080p resolution and high-quality night vision capabilities. It uses a license plate design and a 4.3” monitor to view the camera. This camera is not affected by interference and can withstand temperatures between -22° F up to 167° F.
GLK License Plate Backup Camera - $31.99
Key features
- IP67 waterproof
- 8 LED’s with super night vision
- Dust-resistant
- Shock-resistant
- 170-degree viewing angle
- Easy installation
The GLK License Plate Backup Camera uses 8 LEDs and has a 170° viewing angle. This backup camera system is resistant to water, dust and shock. This camera offers good features, but a major drawback is that its resolution is only 480p.
WolfBox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera - $101.99 (46% off)
Key features
- Clear 2196p front camera
- 1080p rear camera
- 4K touchscreen
- Super night vision
- 24-hour parking monitoring
- 32 GB SD card
This WolfBox 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera replaces your rearview mirror and is significantly more convenient than other aftermarket camera options. Offering a front and rearview camera, it also has a 24-hour parking monitor, super night vision and GPS tracking.
Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera - $119.99
Key features
- Point-to-point digital wireless system
- Superior night vision
- 2.4G Wi-Fi
- 6 adjustable glass lenses
- IP68 waterproof rating
- Works in temperatures between -4° F to 149° F
The Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera uses 2.4G Wi-Fi and delivers an interference-free video. The rear camera is very durable as it is IP68 waterproof, has 6 adjustable lenses and can withstand temperatures between -4 F° up to 149° F.
How to install a backup camera
Installing a backup camera varies in difficulty depending on the manufacturer and the complexity of the system. Before getting started, make sure you thoroughly read through your product instructions and have the proper tools available. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Crutchfield on how to install a backup camera on your car.
Aftermarket vs OEM backup camera
The backup camera that comes standard with most vehicles will feature a camera that shows parking lines and a parking sensor that beeps when coming close to another vehicle or object. An aftermarket backup camera can offer more features and have a higher resolution compared to the average camera. But what makes the stock backup camera more convenient is that they are pre-installed on modern vehicles while an aftermarket camera has to be installed yourself or by a professional.
