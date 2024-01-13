Keep your gear dry on winter road trips with this waterproof rooftop bag, now 45% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing can sour the feeling of a winter vacation quicker than arriving and realizing that all of the sleet and snow you just drove through found its way into your luggage, soaking every bit of ski and snowboarding gear you planned to use on the slopes that day. The NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, boasting 21 cubic feet of storage space, is a winter road trip essential, especially for those planning ski or snowboarding adventures. Currently priced at $54.99 (45% off) at Walmart, this heavy-duty 840D PVC roof bag is a steal for those looking to keep their gear dry and protected during extreme weather conditions. The triple-layer high-density PVC material ensures that your luggage remains safe from the elements, including rain, snow, dust, and sun, making it an ideal companion for winter journeys.

$54.99 at Walmart

Key features:

Featuring an extended rain curtain and waterproof zippers, the NexPow roof bag provides top-notch waterproof, snow-proof, dust-proof, and sunproof protection. The installation is a breeze, thanks to the universal compatibility that allows it to be used with or without roof racks. With six door hooks and six reinforced straps, it can be securely attached to crossbars or a roof basket. The inclusion of anti-slip mats ensures high stability and roof protection, making it suitable for a variety of vehicles, from sedans to SUVs, providing an additional layer of security against theft.

The NexPow roof bag goes beyond just functionality; it also offers convenience with features like a lockable zipper for added security, a combination lock included in the package, and an anti-slip mat for stability. The large storage space, measuring 21 cubic feet, accommodates multiple luggage cases, tents, sleeping bags, and more. When not in use, this waterproof cargo carrier bag can be easily folded into the provided drawstring storage bag, making it a space-saving solution for your next winter adventure. Invest in the NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag for a worry-free and secure journey, and take advantage of the current discount at Walmart.