One of the biggest pain points when shopping for tires is going to your local installer and finding out that the model tires you want either aren't sold at that particular retailer or aren't in stock. Researching, selecting, and buying tires online and then shipping them to an installer on a specific day and time can eliminate this frustration.

Most people already know they can buy tires online at Walmart, but many people don't know they can have these tires installed at a Walmart Auto Service Center with installation costs starting at just $17 per tire. In this post, we’ll show you how to find a Walmart service center near you, shop for the right tires for your vehicle, and book an installation.

If you're just here for the tire deals, you can find the Walmart links here.

How to find a Walmart Auto Service Center near you

First, you’ll want to go to Walmart.com and navigate to the store locator tool. Enter your ZIP code and make sure that you click the “Auto Care Center” filter button that is just below where you enter your ZIP.

Then click the blue “Find Store” button. Once you’ve found a convenient store location that has an Auto Car Center, you can click through to the “Store Details” to learn about store hours, a list of services offered at that store, get directions, and more.

Here's how to buy tires and schedule the installation

When you’re ready to buy tires head to the “Services” section of the Walmart website (located at the top of the page near the “search bar”). Buy Tire and Schedule Installation. If you don’t already know which tires are right for you, enter the year, make and model of your car and click the blue “view results” button. You’ll be served with a variety of tire options.

Once you’ve selected your tires and the location of the Walmart that you want to visit for installation, you’re ready to go to your shopping cart to finalize the shipping, installation, and payment details.

To better track your orders, we recommend setting up a Walmart account. This is free to do, you just have to give an email address that you feel comfortable sharing with Walmart.

Walmart often has sales on tires, so if you can't find what you're looking for at a price you like, be sure to check Autoblog often, as we'll continue to highlight good tire sales. In the meantime, for an additional discount on tires, and other shopping benefits, like free shipping on online orders and Paramount+ streaming access, you can sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ trial. A Walmart+ membership will cost you $12.95 per month after the trial.

Here are some great deals on tires available now at Walmart

