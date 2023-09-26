Get this OBD II scanner for less than $20 right now on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Ancel AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is currently a fantastic deal, offering a substantial 35% discount from its original price of $24.99. This OBD II scanner has earned its place as one of the best-sellers in the market. It serves as your personal "CEL Doctor," efficiently diagnosing the cause of the check engine light coming on in your vehicle. With its impressive capabilities, the AD310 can swiftly read and clear diagnostic trouble codes, retrieve live data and hard memory data, display freeze frame information, assess I/M monitor readiness, and gather essential vehicle details. This powerful tool empowers you to understand your car's condition without the need for frequent visits to the mechanic, allowing you to check trouble codes and decipher code definitions independently.

$16.25 at Amazon

Key features:

CEL diagnosis: Quickly identifies the cause of your vehicle's check engine light and provides code definitions for easy understanding.

Sturdy and compact: Built with durability in mind, featuring a robust construction and compact design for easy portability.

Accurate and fast: Delivers highly accurate and rapid results, reading and clearing engine trouble codes within seconds.

Wide compatibility: Supports all OBDII protocols and is compatible with a broad range of U.S.-based, EU-based, Asian cars, light trucks, SUVs, and newer OBD2 and CAN vehicles.

Crafted with durability and user-friendliness in mind, the AD310 OBD2 scanner boasts a robust build, complete with a 2.5-foot cable made of thick and flexible insulation. This sturdiness is especially crucial when working on your car, as it prevents the scanner from accidentally falling to the ground. Despite its robust construction, the AD310 remains compact and sleek, weighing just 12 ounces and measuring 8.9 x 6.9 x 1.4 inches. Its lightweight and ergonomic design make it effortlessly portable, fitting snugly in your backpack or on your dashboard for easy access whenever needed. The user-friendly interface features clearly labeled buttons and a spacious screen that presents results with clarity and precision.

Accuracy, speed, and simplicity are the hallmarks of the AD310 scanner. It provides exceptionally precise and rapid results, swiftly reading and clearing engine trouble codes in a matter of seconds. Whether you're a seasoned mechanic or someone with limited car knowledge, this device will swiftly pinpoint the cause of your check engine light, enabling you to address the issue promptly. Thanks to its direct power supply from the OBDII Data Link Connector in your vehicle, there's no need for batteries or a charger, ensuring hassle-free operation. Additionally, the AD310 scanner boasts extensive compatibility with all OBDII protocols, including KWP2000, J1850 VPW, ISO9141, J1850 PWM, and CAN, making it suitable for a wide range of 1996 U.S.-based, 2000 EU-based, Asian cars, light trucks, SUVs, and newer OBD2 and CAN vehicles, both domestic and foreign.