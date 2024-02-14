12 new cars that last the longest in 2024

While some of us are happy to buy and sell cars all the time, most normal people plan on keeping their vehicles for a while. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has plenty of data and is willing to share some of its findings on cars that last the longest. Its study on the cars most likely to reach 200,000 miles and beyond found a dozen new cars that it believes will stand the test of time.

CR ranked the vehicles with the fewest problems that most often reach and exceed 200,000 miles. It noted that several models reached the milestone but had higher percentages of problematic vehicles at that mileage. Honda and Toyota dominated the list, with all but one of the 12 best models coming from outside those two brands.

New cars that will last the longest:

While their longevity is impressive, it’s worth noting that several of the cars on the list earned less than stellar scores for owner satisfaction and driving dynamics. The new Toyota Tundra only scored a 54 overall and oddly had a far lower reliability score than competing full-size trucks. The Ford F-150, which landed a few places below the Tundra on the list, had a 63 overall score and a slightly higher reliability score.

Consumer Reports also noted that the longest-lasting cars make solid used purchases, but different model years could have high and low points to be aware of, so it’s important to do your homework before any used purchase. Get a pre-purchase inspection and make sure the car is up to date on maintenance needs.