Most satisfying cars to own in 2024: CR's list is topped by Corvette

Asking an automobile owner how satisfied he or she is with a vehicle often elicits a response that has to do mostly with subjectivity — lots of emotion and passion — and money. But at Consumer Reports, the formula for most satisfying cars to own is more straightforward, boiling down to one question: Would you buy that car or SUV again?

Corvette owners say: Hell yes.

Topping 2024's annual satisfaction survey (we've covered the “least satisfying” vehicles in a separate posting) is the unsurprising choice of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette: A whopping 93 percent of owners said they’d choose the sports car again.

What is somewhat surprising is the appearance of a pair of Rivian electrics on the list: the R1T electric pickup, which was second-highest-rated with 88 percent saying they’d buy another, and the R1S SUV, ranking sixth at 84 percent. Rivian placed high in the same survey last year.

The other full electric EV in the top 10 is the Hyundai Ioniq 6; 81 percent of those surveyed would choose it again. There are two hybrids on the list as well. But there are no Teslas — and surprisingly, given the brand's historically high standings in CR assessments and surveys, there are no Toyotas, though there is one Lexus.

As a tool for potential shoppers, the magazine says that the owner satisfaction survey — one of several automotive surveys the group conducts — “reinforces that the models that deliver the promised performance, efficiency, roominess, luxury, and/or comfort are the ones owners will readily buy again.”

Most satisfying cars to own in 2024:

The complete list, leading with the most-satisfying vehicles and percentage figures, follows, with pricing according to Consumer Reports:

Chevrolet Corvette, $68,000-$130,650, 93 percent

Rivian R1T, $79,000-$94,000, 88 percent

Mazda MX-5, $28,050-$38,950, 88 percent

Lexas NX hybrid, $41,955-$57,805, 87 percent

BMW X5, $65,000-$122,300, 85 percent

Rivian R1S, $84,000-$99,000, 84 percent

Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup, $23,815-$34,855, 83 percent

Kia Telluride, $36,190-$53,385, 82 percent

Honda Pilot, $37,090-$52,480, 82 percent

Hyundai Ioniq 6, $37,500-$53,650, 81 percent

The full survey results are here. A membership in Consumer Reports is required for complete access.