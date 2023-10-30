Blipshift's 'Automn 2023' sale is here and it includes a brand new Autoblog T-shirt

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's that time of year again! Blipshift is back with its annual "Automn" sale, and Autoblog has a brand new collaborative shirt design to debut! If you're not familiar with Blipshift, the brand offers limited-run, car-based T-shirt designs every few days, and Autoblog has been collaborating with and loving them for years.

Our latest collab is a fresh spin on the classic Blipshift "Time To Make The ..." tee. In fact, all of the designs in the Automn 2023 sale are reworked throwbacks, so if you (like us) have any Blipshift white whales, it's well worth checking out the sale to see if any of your old favorites resurface. The event and our new design will only be around for 2 weeks, so if it tickles your fancy, be sure to grab it fast, right here! In addition to tees, Blipshift also offers things such as socks, wall art and even NFTs for sale, if you're into that kind of thing. Head over to Blipshift today to get your donut T-shirt fix and check back throughout the next few weeks for all the others. The sale ends November 13.

