Great news, Black Friday shoppers, even though the day itself is still a few weeks away, the Black Friday sales have already begun! Today, we've wrangled up some stellar tire deals brought to you by Walmart and Tire Rack. With the holiday season and winter approaching, there's no better time to throw some new all-seasons or snow tires onto your ride, and thanks to these deals you can pick up a set at some pretty great prices.
There are deals available on top brands like Michelin, Goodyear, Pirelli, Mickey Thompson, Kumho and many more right now. Whether you're seeking all-season traction, off-road durability, or performance-enhancing rubber, there's a great chance you can save some dough with these discounts (presented here in some representative sizes):
Walmart Black Friday Tire Deals
- Michelin Defender 2 All Season P235/55R17 99H Passenger Tire - $126 ($87.99 off)
- Cooper Evolution HT2 265/65R18 114T All-Season Tire - $125 ($30 off)
- Cooper Evolution HT2 275/55R20 113H All-Season Tire - $133 ($30 off)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/55R17 94V All-Season Tire - $77 ($30 off)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 205/55R16 91V All-Season Tire - $59 ($30 off)
- Summit Trail Climber HT II All Season 245/70R16 111T XL Light Truck Tire - $97 ($33 off)
- BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 215/55R17 94V Passenger Tire - $61 ($28.78 off)
- BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 205/55R16 91H Passenger Tire - $56.00 ($15.31 off)
- Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T All Terrain LT305/55R20 121/118S E Light Truck Tire - $243.83 ($48.08 off)
- Kumho Ecsta PA31 UHP 175/65R15 84V Passenger Tire - $80 ($11.88 off)
- BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 185/55R15 82V Passenger Tire - $58 ($7.27 off)
- Primewell PS890 Touring 215/65R17 99T Tire - $74 ($13.21 off)
- Accelera Iota ST68 All Season 265/50R20 111V XL Passenger Tire - $117 ($17.48 off)
- Lancaster LR-66 All Season 245/45ZR18 100W XL Passenger Tire - $77 ($10.29 off)
- Zenna Argus-UHP All Season 225/55R19 99H Passenger Tire - $94 ($13.10 off)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 255/55R20 110V All-Season Tire - $149 ($30 off)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R17 96V All-Season Tire - $88 ($30 off)
- Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain 275/55R20 117T Light Truck & SUV Tire - $139 ($30 off)
- Goodyear Wrangler Radial 235/75R15 105S All-Season Tire - $75 ($30 off)
- Crosswind HP010 Plus 225/60R17 99H BSW - $88 ($16.47 off)
- Raceline Matrix Silver 16X7 5X100/5X114.3 +40mm Wheel (Fits select: 2012-2016 Honda Civic LX, 2004-2019 Toyota Prius) - $135.15 ($49.85 off)
- Pacer 342B Black Daytona 16X8 5X135 12Et 108.71Cb Pin Stripes Wheel (Fits select: 1997-2003 Ford F150, 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage) - $117.91 ($13.78 off)
- Pacer 83B Black Mod 16X6.5 5X100/5X115 42Et 72.00Cb Matte Black Wheel (Fits select: 2003-2023 Toyota Corolla, 2014-2015 Chevy Cruze) - $84.48 ($17.52 off)
- Dorman 939-137 Steel 17" Wheel Rim, Black (Fits select: 2005-2006 Chrysler 300C, 2006-2011 Dodge Charger) - $63 ($18.84 off)
- Raceline Cast Aluminum Wheel, Encore BMF 17X7.5 5X110/5X115 +40mm Fits select: 2018-2020,2022-2024 Chevy Equinox LT - $138.75 ($46.25 off)
Tire Rack Black Friday Tire Deals
- Continental Tire - Rebate up to $220
- BFGoodrich Tires - Rebate up to $100
- Michelin Tires - Rebate up to $100
- Cooper Tires - Rebate up to $100
- Pirelli Tires - Instant rebate up to $120 + Mail-in rebate up to $80
- Goodyear Tires - Rebate up to $250
The easiest way to take advantage of the Tire Rack deals specifically is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new tires right here.
