Black Friday 2021 early deals you can't miss

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The year has flown by, and Black Friday is already around the corner. With widespread supply chain issues threatening to disrupt the rest of the year, many brands are encouraging people to get their holiday shopping done early. This means even earlier sale prices than ever before! We've pulled together some of our favorites for you here, as well as a few products to keep an eye on for sales in the future. We found deals on everything including auto accessories, kitchenware, TVs, tools and more. Keep in mind, many of these sales are subject to change, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated as best we can throughout the season. Happy hunting!

Key Features

70-inch screen size

100% color volume w/ quantum dot technology

Dual LED back lights

4K resolution

60 Hz refresh rate

Built-in Alexa capability

This 70" QLED screen is a whopping $352 off right now. As you'd probably expect, it features a 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa capability. If you've been looking for a new, high-quality TV, this one is worth a look.

Key features

Best-selling air compressor on Amazon

Plugs into the 12V DC lighter port

Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Does not support truck tires

Includes a built-in LED flashlight

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

A portable air compressor is a great little gadget to keep in the trunk of your vehicle. This one plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port for power and comes with valve adapters for things like basketballs, air mattresses and more, so it's good for more than just topping off your tires' air pressure.

Key Features

Wireless, connect via Bluetooth

Feature Bose "lifelike sound"

Weather and sweat resistant - rated IPX4

Up to 5 hours of battery life per full charge

Built-in "beamforming microphone array" for phone calls

No buttons - uses simple touch controls

Purchase includes 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips to customize your fit and prevent the earbuds from falling out

If you haven't gotten yourself a decent pair of wireless earbuds yet, you might consider looking into these Bose Sport earbuds. They connect to your device via Bluetooth, are weather and sweat resistant, keep a charge for up to 5 hours and comes with customizable tips to make sure they stay in your ears, no matter the activity.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off)

Key Features

Weighs 2.4 lbs

106W motor

16-foot power cord that plugs into your cigarette lighter

Includes flat-head, extendable and brush nozzle attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter

Unfortunately, it's far too easy to let dirt and dust accumulate in our car interiors. A good way to make sure you're staying on top of your interior cleaning is to just keep a small car vacuum like this one in your trunk. It's lightweight, plugs right into your cigarette lighter port and has a 16-foot power cord which should give you plenty of slack while maneuvering around getting into all of those tricky crevices.

Key features

Streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps

Premium glass lens

Uses smart auto-focus

The auto-framing feature makes sure you stay in the center of the shot

Optimized for streaming software like OBS and XSplit

Connects with USB-C

Comes with Logitech Capture Software

Video streaming is here to stay. Whether you're taking business video calls in a professional setting or have ambitions of being a professional streamer online, one thing's for certain: You'll need a solid webcam. This one streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, has auto-focus and auto-framing, connects to your devices with USB-C and is already optimized for streaming software like OBS.

Key Features

Uses Keurig K-Cup pods

Accommodates 6-12 oz. brew sizes

Weighs 4.6 lbs and is less than 5 in. wide

Makes coffee in minutes

The removable drip tray can hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

Accommodates travel mugs up to 7-inches tall

Energy-efficient auto-off feature

Coffee is love. Coffee is life. If you like to start every day with a hot cup of joe and haven't tried a Keurig yet, you're missing out. This one will make 6-12 ounce brews with Keurig K-Cup pods in minutes. It's also less than 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much space on your countertop. It even has a sizable drip tray for when accidents inevitably happen.

Key Features

10.1-inch screen

1080p full HD display

32 GB of storage

Octa-core processor with 3 GB RAM

USB-C port

Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB

Includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible audiobooks)

Includes a Kid-Friendly Case as well as a 2 year replacement warranty

Like it or not, screens are now an essential part of human life and likely will be for decades to come. If you're interesting in getting your child used to the technology, but don't want to send them off wandering into the abyss unprepared and unsupervised, why not look into something like this Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, made specifically for kids ages 6-12? This tablet comes with all kinds of parental control options, a 2-year warranty and includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The tablet has been going on and off sale pretty erratically, so be sure to keep your eye on this one for a good deal. Of course, we'll keep this page updated with any new sales as well.

Key Features

Includes both health information and ancestry information

The health test can tell you if you're a carrier for certain inherited conditions as well as how your genes may be influencing your lifestyle

The ancestry test can show where your ancestry is from across over 2,000 regions

Data is "encrypted, protected, and under your control"

You'll also have the option to opt into research that "could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world"

A 23andMe kit is a fun and informative tool to help you learn about both your genetic health as well as your ancestry. While it's no replacement for a doctor's visit, it can let you know if you're a carrier for certain hereditary conditions, and it can even let you know how your genes might influence your personality! It can also give you insight into your family tree, which is always interesting and informative.

Key Features

Disposable face masks

Highly elastic ear loops

Can be used by adults or children

If you're looking for a good way to get your hands on a ton of masks, this 100-pack ought to do the trick. There's not a whole lot to say about these. If you're in the market, take advantage of this deal!

Key Features

167 ppi glare-free display that "reads like real paper"

Adjustable brightness so you can be comfortable day or night

A single battery charge often lasts weeks, not hours like some tablets

8 GB of storage (good for thousands of titles)

Built-in word definitions, highlighter functionality and translation functionality

Adjustable text size

Can be paired with Bluetooth headphones for use with Audible

At this point, everyone knows what a Kindle is. If you're a reader and haven't tried one of these magical devices out, it might be time to give it a go. The screen isn't like your normal tablet screen, but is instead a glare-free display that reads like real paper. It can store thousands of books, has built-in word definitions, translation tools, adjustable text size and can even be paired with Bluetooth headphones for Audible compatibility. This is another device that's going on and off sale pretty consistently, so while it looks like it's back to full price again today, keep checking back for a good deal that will almost certainly rear its head over the next few weeks.

Key Features

Compact, lightweight design

Can drill up to 1,500 RPM

Drill motor provides 300 unit watts of power ability

Drill bit set comes with a connectable accessory storage system

Every home needs a good drill and this one by DeWalt definitely fits the bill. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a 21-piece drill bit set. You can get it for nearly $90 off as long as the deal lasts!

Key Features

43-inch LED screen

4K Ultra HD resolution

Built-in Alexa voice control

Built-in Fire TV

DTS Studio Sound

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV, look no further. This 43-inch Insignia will give you a crisp 4K picture at a super affordable price. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a more expensive option, but who needs QLED tech when you can save a few hundreds bucks, right?