See how long-haul truckers cook on the road, from burgers cooked on engines to air fryer lobster tails

A lack of trucking infrastructure means it's typically too expensive for truckers to eat out while on the road.

28-year trucker Trish Bennett told Insider it can be difficult to find truck stops, let alone stops with adequate food.

"The truck stops don't really have sit down restaurants anymore," Bennett said. "It's usually fast food or coolers of prepackaged food and you definitely get sick of eating that way fast."

26-year truck driver Derek Rogers said as "mom-and-pop truck stops" have been increasingly replaced with chains they've become less "trucker friendly." ⁠

"Most of the spots just don't agree with us," Rogers said. "They're unhealthy and inefficient. I could make three meals for what I'd spend at your standard Denny's at the truck stop."