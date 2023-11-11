Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Certain pickup trucks, SUVs and RVs come with big visible spare tires on the rear of the vehicle. Some of them are covered from the factory, but others are exposed. Many people may like the bare tire look, but it’s still a good choice to cover it up. Spare tire covers can protect the wheel and tire from UV rays, corrosion and scratches. Here are the best spare tire covers available on Amazon.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key features

Waterproof

Made with PU leather

Elastic band design

Scratch-resistant

UV-resistant

Universal fit

This Guon-Wuvl Spare Tire Cover is 16” wide and fits tire sizes up to 30”-31” in diameter and is a universal fit for any tire of this size. The wheel cover is made with polyurethane "leather" that is resistant to UV rays, scratches and is waterproof. The elastic band design makes it more adjustable and easier to put on.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key features

Can be customized with personalized words or photos

Made with polyester fiber

Breathable design

Waterproof

Snug fit

Many sizes to choose from

This Temote Custom Spare Tire Cover is customizable and you can upload your own image or text and add it to your cover. There are four sizes to choose from that can fit a range of diameters between 23.6” to 32.7”. This cover is made with high-quality polyester fiber and has a breathable design.

$21.99 at Amazon

Key features

Handsome dog wearing comfy clothes

Anti-corrosion

Dustproof

Can survive extreme heat and cold

UV-resistant

Elastic corded edges

This Great Dane Dog Wearing Scarf and Beanie Spare Tire Cover has a black Great Dane that is nattily dressed. This cover comes in multiple sizes and can fit tires ranging between 27” to 34” in diameter. The cover is resistant to UV rays, dust, water and will maintain its shape in extreme cold and hot weather conditions.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key features

USA flag design

Faux leather and PVC surface

Weather protection

Sizes range from 14” to 17”

Soft backing

This DudeSoeho Spare Tire Cover for RV Trailer is 15” and suitable for tires measuring from 27.55” to 29.52” in diameter. There are other sizes available from 14” to 17” that also carry the American flag design. The cover is made from faux leather from a tough PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic.

$48.99 at Amazon

Key features

All-purpose tire cover

Set of 4

UV-resistant

Rust-resistant

Windproof

3-year warranty

The Explore Land Tire Covers 4 Pack comes with extra covers in case you end up losing one or it wears down. These covers are a medium size that fit tires between 26” to 28.75” in diameter. Each cover is resistant to UV rays, rust and wind. A 3-year warranty is included with your purchase of these covers.

What are the benefits of a spare tire cover?

While exposed spare tires on the rear of a vehicle look really cool, keeping them covered up can have many benefits. A spare tire cover will keep the tire safe from the elements of weather while preventing rust, corrosion and helping them stay clean.

Are there any drawbacks of spare tire covers?

Aftermarket spare tire covers are great, but they are not perfect. The tire can get hit with the elements, so make sure you're cover is weather resistant. It’s also important to note that black tire covers trap more heat than other colors and the spare will be hotter than the rest of the vehicle's exterior.