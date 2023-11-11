Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Certain pickup trucks, SUVs and RVs come with big visible spare tires on the rear of the vehicle. Some of them are covered from the factory, but others are exposed. Many people may like the bare tire look, but it’s still a good choice to cover it up. Spare tire covers can protect the wheel and tire from UV rays, corrosion and scratches. Here are the best spare tire covers available on Amazon.
Guon-Wuvl Spare Tire Cover - $15.99
Key features
- Waterproof
- Made with PU leather
- Elastic band design
- Scratch-resistant
- UV-resistant
- Universal fit
This Guon-Wuvl Spare Tire Cover is 16” wide and fits tire sizes up to 30”-31” in diameter and is a universal fit for any tire of this size. The wheel cover is made with polyurethane "leather" that is resistant to UV rays, scratches and is waterproof. The elastic band design makes it more adjustable and easier to put on.
Temote Custom Spare Tire Covers - $16.99
Key features
- Can be customized with personalized words or photos
- Made with polyester fiber
- Breathable design
- Waterproof
- Snug fit
- Many sizes to choose from
This Temote Custom Spare Tire Cover is customizable and you can upload your own image or text and add it to your cover. There are four sizes to choose from that can fit a range of diameters between 23.6” to 32.7”. This cover is made with high-quality polyester fiber and has a breathable design.
Great Dane Dog Wearing Scarf and Beanie Spare Tire Cover - $21.99
Key features
- Handsome dog wearing comfy clothes
- Anti-corrosion
- Dustproof
- Can survive extreme heat and cold
- UV-resistant
- Elastic corded edges
This Great Dane Dog Wearing Scarf and Beanie Spare Tire Cover has a black Great Dane that is nattily dressed. This cover comes in multiple sizes and can fit tires ranging between 27” to 34” in diameter. The cover is resistant to UV rays, dust, water and will maintain its shape in extreme cold and hot weather conditions.
DudeSoeho Spare Tire Cover for RV Trailer - $15.99
Key features
- USA flag design
- Faux leather and PVC surface
- Weather protection
- Sizes range from 14” to 17”
- Soft backing
This DudeSoeho Spare Tire Cover for RV Trailer is 15” and suitable for tires measuring from 27.55” to 29.52” in diameter. There are other sizes available from 14” to 17” that also carry the American flag design. The cover is made from faux leather from a tough PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic.
Explore Land Tire Covers 4 Pack - $48.99
Key features
- All-purpose tire cover
- Set of 4
- UV-resistant
- Rust-resistant
- Windproof
- 3-year warranty
The Explore Land Tire Covers 4 Pack comes with extra covers in case you end up losing one or it wears down. These covers are a medium size that fit tires between 26” to 28.75” in diameter. Each cover is resistant to UV rays, rust and wind. A 3-year warranty is included with your purchase of these covers.
What are the benefits of a spare tire cover?
While exposed spare tires on the rear of a vehicle look really cool, keeping them covered up can have many benefits. A spare tire cover will keep the tire safe from the elements of weather while preventing rust, corrosion and helping them stay clean.
Are there any drawbacks of spare tire covers?
Aftermarket spare tire covers are great, but they are not perfect. The tire can get hit with the elements, so make sure you're cover is weather resistant. It’s also important to note that black tire covers trap more heat than other colors and the spare will be hotter than the rest of the vehicle's exterior.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue