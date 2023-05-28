Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your tires looking clean and shiny is not easy. As soon as you wash your car they're the first thing to get dirty again after a bit of driving. Spraying some tire shine after a wash can help keep your tires looking brand new, even after a lot of driving. All you have to do is grab the bottle and spray. Here are the best tire shine products available on Amazon.

$5.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Dries quickly

No wiping necessary

Combination of polymers and high-molecular-weight silicones

Low-gloss and long-lasting shine

The Blue Coral Black Magic Tire Wet spray gives your tires a glossy finish with one spray. The combination of high-molecular-weight silicones and the combination of polymers will keep your tires shiny for a long time. It dries out quickly and will be a lesser chance for sling on the tires and fenders.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Pack of 3

Water based cream formula

Dry-to-the-touch formula

Protects against harmful weather conditions and extreme heat

Can be used to clean interior and other parts of the car

This Chemical Guys VRP tire dressing is a water-based cream formula that penetrates deeply into the tires for long lasting results. This product protects your tires from extreme and harmful weather conditions such as rain and extreme heat. It can be used to clean other parts of your car as well and not just the tires.

$11.07 at Amazon

Key Features

Lasts for weeks

Gel formula

UV protectant

High-gloss finish

The Meguiar’s Endurance Tire Gel will leave a high-gloss finish on your tires that lasts for weeks. The rich gel formula prohibits runs, drips and overspray to keep the shine consistent and dry. It also protects against UV damage.

$16.71 at Amazon

Key Features

Seals the tires and keeps out dirt and waters

Hydrophobic

Contains graphene ceramic resins

Black satin finish

Adam’s Polishes Graphene Tire Dressing can provide a ceramic coating like protection to your tires. This water-based formula contains graphene-oxide ceramic resins that provide a black satin finish. It’s highly hydrophobic and will seal the tires while repelling water, dirt and grime.

$17.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Polymer-based formula

UV ray protection

Dry to the touch

Includes microfiber applicator pad

High-gloss finish

This Car Guys Tire Shine Spray includes a microfiber applicator to remove excess from your tires. It provides a high-gloss finish that is dry to the touch. It provides UV protection as well. This product has a long lasting polymer additive that extends the longevity of the spray when it’s applied.

How to apply tire shine products

Applying tire shine is simple. After a car wash, spray the tire dressing onto your tires. Wipe off any excess, if there is too much on the tire surface they may feel slippery while driving. Here is our tutorial showing you how to apply tire shine.

How often should I use tire shine and how long does it last?

According to Dinowax , the best tire shine products will last up to 3 weeks on average and the product should be re-applied once it begins to wear off.

Is too much tire shine bad?

The proper amount of tire shine can make your car look great, but too much of anything can be a bad thing. According to Ceramic Pro , too much tire shine “can possibly lead to the sidewall drying out. That could lead to cracking of your tire, which could be a hazard on the road. There is a chance of your tire popping due to damage on your sidewall”. It could also make your tires slippery while driving and you could lose grip.